Spectrum Pharmacy Products to Feature Outstanding Compounding Training at Compounders on Capitol Hill

"Spectrum Pharmacy Products is committed to supporting compounders who are dedicated to serving the personalized medicine needs of their communities," said Elizabeth Ferguson-Brown, Spectrum Chemical Vice President. "In addition to providing APIs, excipients and consulting services, we provide industry-leading compounding training. We are excited to expand our course offerings at the Spectrum Pharmacy Institute."

Spectrum Pharmacy Institute was established to help compounders and pharmacy technicians remain at the forefront of the latest research, regulations and trends while earning continuing education credits. Both new compounders as well as compounding veterans will benefit from the courses' expert instructors, hands-on training and up-to-date content.

Endless Summer Learning for Compounders

The SPI live, hands-on, accredited courses include:

Essentials of Non-Sterile Compounding USP 795

3-day fundamentals of compounding course include diverse presentations with hands-on laboratory application to gain or enhance non-sterile compounding knowledge and techniques.



Richard H. Dilzer , RPh, FACA, FIACP, Director of Pharmacy Technical Services, Spectrum Pharmacy Products, is the instructor for the Sterile Compounding course. He has more than 30 years' experience in retail pharmacy and sterile and non-sterile compounding. He is a Fellow in both the American College of Apothecaries and the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists (IACP).

Essentials of Sterile Compounding USP 797

3-day course covers key standards of the current USP Chapter 797 for preparing compounded sterile preparations.



Course instructor is Richard H. Dilzer , RPh, FACA, FIACP, Director of Pharmacy Technical Services, Spectrum Pharmacy Products.

Hazardous Drug Compounding Compliance USP 800

The new USP 800 Chapter of compounding standards affects all healthcare personnel who handle hazardous drugs (HDs). The 2-day course focuses on compounding, receipt, storage, dispensing, administration and disposal of HDs.



Lou Diorio , RPh, is the co-instructor of the Hazardous Drugs Compounding Compliance USP 800 course. A nationally recognized subject matter expert in compounding, Lou writes and consults extensively on the subject. He lends his expertise to many State Boards of Pharmacy. Lou regularly proctors the NYS Board of Pharmacy Licensure Exam (Part III) for Sterile Compounding.



Co-instructor is Richard H. Dilzer , RPh, FACA, FIACP,

Director of Pharmacy Technical Services,

Spectrum Pharmacy Products

BHRT and the Symphony of Hormones

3-day comprehensive course on bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) is presented by three holistic BHRT experts. The three-track course provides attendees with options to register for one-, two- or all three-tracks.



The three national subject matter experts of the course are:



Jim Paoletti , BS Pharmacy, FAARFM, FIACP, Director of Power2Practice, has more than 30 years' experience in BHRT therapies in clinical practice. Jim has extensive expertise in retail pharmacy, consulting and education.



Suzanne Keyes , Pharm-D, FACA, has more than 20 years' experience in both retail and hospital pharmacy. In 2011 she and her husband founded Keyes Compounding and Specialty Drug in Elk City, Oklahoma.



For the last 18 years Robert M. Wood , RPh, has focused on BHRT and Integrative Health consulting for both men and women. A well-known consultant and educator, Bob works with researchers and physicians nationwide.

Contemporary Compounding f or Pain Management

2-day course includes definition, mechanism and classification of pain; appropriate treatment considerations involving treatment approaches; and proper dosing, API selection and formulation.



Course instructor Scott Karolchyk , MS, RPh, FIACP, DNM, has been a pharmacist for nearly 30 years and works predominantly in the compounding and nutritional arenas. He is the co-owner of Novel Drug Solutions, a research and formulation development company specializing in sterile preparations. Scott serves as President of the New Jersey Academy of Compounding Pharmacists.

Compounding for the Veterinary Patient

3-day course provides veterinary compounding background plus current compounding guidelines for the veterinary patient. Course covers the challenges of both customizing medications for a variety of species and adhering to medication compliance.



Course instructor Brenda Poland , CHPhT, has comprehensive experience in retail, sterile and non-sterile, human and veterinary compounding. In 2001 she co-founded Delaware's first compounding-only pharmacy, SaveWay Compounding Pharmacy, specializing in veterinary compounding. Widely published, Brenda has co-authored a textbook series on pharmacy compounding.

All SPI courses are accredited by the Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers University or the American College of Apothecaries.

For more information on the Spectrum Pharmacy Institute course offerings, visit Spectrum Pharmacy Institute Education.

To access Spectrum Pharmacy Products latest news, visit Spectrum Pharmacy Products News Center.

About Spectrum Pharmacy Products

Spectrum Pharmacy Products, a division of Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation, manufactures and distributes high-quality compounding chemicals, equipment and supplies. Spectrum has been serving compounders for more than 40 years with the industry's largest portfolio of USP/NF grade products and DEA Controlled Substances (Schedules I – V). The company's bicoastal cGMP facilities in New Jersey and California are FDA registered and inspected, with additional certification to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. In 2017 Spectrum Pharmacy Products launched the Spectrum Pharmacy Institute, a 42,000-square foot pharmacy distribution, manufacturing, and compounding education facility located in New Brunswick, New Jersey. In 2018 Spectrum Consulting Services introduced consulting packages to help compounders improve productivity, compliance and achieve better patient care. For more information, visit SpectrumRx.com.

