Spectrum Plastics Group Adds Advanced Laser Processing Capabilities with the Acquisition of Assets of Laser Light Technologies

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Plastics Group, a global solutions provider for development through scaled manufacturing of critical polymer-based components and devices for medical and other demanding markets, announces the acquisition of substantially all assets of Laser Light Technologies LLC.

Laser Light Technologies, an ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified organization based in Hermann, MO, has decades of expertise as a critical supplier for global customers through the customization of laser processing systems and services using excimer, femtosecond, picosecond, and YAG laser technologies.

"The addition of the talented Team at Laser Light Technologies brings Spectrum Plastics Group leading edge laser processing capabilities for a wide range of polymer and metal components and assemblies including precision laser-cut features in extrusions, films, medical balloons, catheters, biopharmaceutical processing components, active implants, coated wire, and related precision products," said Spectrum Plastics Group President & Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Sullivan. "We are excited to continue the legacy of responsiveness in quick turn development and scaled production that Frank Hannan and his Team have built."

Frank Hannan, CEO of Laser Light Technologies, remarked, "With the global resources of Spectrum and the combined technologies of both companies, we're well positioned to advance innovation and accelerate our customers' speed to market and growth. The technical talent of our team is a great complement to the comprehensive service offerings of Spectrum Plastics and will create a unique presence in the industry."

"The addition of Laser Light Technologies advances our offerings as a full-service partner for medical devices, life sciences, and other technically challenging applications," added Spectrum Plastics Group Chief Commercial Officer Dylan M. Hushka. "We've been both a customer and collaborator with Laser Light in supporting the medical device industry on catheter-based programs and we're excited to broaden our offerings as a single integrated source with a focus on innovation, responsiveness, and customer service."

About Spectrum Plastics Group

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia with a global network of plants across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland and Malaysia; Spectrum Plastics Group is a leader in development through scaled manufacturing of critical polymer-based components and devices for medical and other demanding markets requiring quality, responsiveness, innovation and technical expertise. With over 1,700 Teammates, 20+ locations, and one million square feet of manufacturing space including Class 7 and Class 8 clean rooms; Spectrum Plastics Group meets the requirements of ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 and has the resources to solve customers' most challenging problems. For more information, visit www.spectrumplastics.com or call 404-564-8560.

About Laser Light Technologies

Laser Light Technologies LLC, based in Hermann, Missouri, is an expert in the laser manufacturing of high-precision products. Design teams use a variety of high-tech laser systems to provide a wide range of high-precision micromachining services, including laser cutting and drilling, laser ablation and coating removal, and wire stripping.

