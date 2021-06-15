Spectrum Plastics Group Adds Blown Films Capacity And New Capabilities With Its Acquisition Of KCS Plastics LTD.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Plastics Group, a global solutions provider for development through scaled manufacturing of critical polymer-based components and devices for medical and other demanding markets, announces the acquisition of substantially all assets of KCS Plastics LTD.

Based in Langley, British Columbia, KCS Plastics offers complete polyethylene packaging solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. Founded in 1998, KCS Plastics' products are food contact safe as defined by Agriculture Canada and the United States FDA.

"The addition of KCS Plastics by our PPC Industries Film Division increases our geographic reach with a company that is strongly aligned to our position as a custom, scalable flexible packaging supplier for the Food, Industrial, and Medical packaging sectors," said Thomas J. Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Plastics Group.

John Wolf, President, Spectrum Plastics Films Division added, "Their focus on quality and top-level service fit squarely with our commitment to exceeding our customer's expectations, and is exemplified by their long customer relationships. We are incredibly pleased to welcome them to our company."

About Spectrum Plastics Group

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia with a global network of plants across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland and Malaysia; Spectrum Plastics Group is a leader in development through scaled manufacturing of critical polymer-based components and devices for medical and other demanding markets requiring quality, responsiveness, innovation and technical expertise. With over 1,800 Teammates, 20+ locations, and one million square feet of manufacturing space including Class 7 and Class 8 clean rooms; Spectrum Plastics Group meets the requirements of ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 and has the resources to solve customers' most challenging problems. For more information, visit www.spectrumplastics.com, https://ppcind.com.

