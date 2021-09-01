Spectrum Plastics Group Announces Building Renovation & Cleanroom Expansion at Minneapolis Facility

The 105,000 square foot facility is increasing the size of the Class 8 cleanroom manufacturing space to a total of 10,000 square feet, investing in additional molding machine capacity, renovating the office and employee amenity space, and further updating the facility to reflect the modern state of the art and highly technical molding services we provide our customers. Paul Schmeling – Sr. VP of Specialty Molding said of the expansion, "Spectrum has been quietly investing in this market segment by adding 15 new molding machines over the last 3 years. This cleanroom expansion furthers that commitment with the purchase and installation of another 10 molding machines over the balance of this year and next." A majority of that capacity will be in 110 ton and less injection molding machines, representing our focus on high precision, small and micro-molded parts serving the medical and defense industries.

The new Class 8 cleanroom will be a purpose-built molding and assembly cleanroom designed to manage the special challenges of cleanroom molding. The drying of materials and all process utilities reside outside of the cleanroom and enter the cleanroom at the press. Special utilities including high purity nitrogen and oil-free compressed air service our medical device molding and reduce risk of contamination. Real-time data capture, process quality monitoring, and RJG in cavity pressure monitoring capabilities are incorporated in the infrastructure of the new cleanroom. The office renovations include collaborative workspaces which will allow our quality and engineering teams to work more closely with customers on concepts, design for manufacturability (DFM), mold designs, and other manufacturing solutions. The completion of the entire expansion project is expected by November 2021.

About Spectrum Plastics Group

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia with a global network of plants across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland and Malaysia; Spectrum Plastics Group is a leader in development through scaled manufacturing of critical polymer-based components and devices for medical and other demanding markets requiring quality, responsiveness, innovation and technical expertise. With over 1,900 Teammates, 20+ locations, and one million square feet of manufacturing space including Class 7 and Class 8 clean rooms; Spectrum Plastics Group meets the requirements of ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 and has the resources to solve customers' most challenging problems. For more information, visit www.spectrumplastics.com or call 404-564-8560.

