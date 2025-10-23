SPECTRUM REACH AND WAYMARK PARTNERSHIP POWERS OVER 15,000 CAMPAIGNS AND COUNTING, DRIVING SUCCESS FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES

Now with New Capabilities like Click to Edit, Local Advertisers Can Craft Affordable, High-Quality Commercials in Minutes

Key Takeaways:

Spectrum Reach and Waymark enable local businesses like Fun Spot America to create affordable, professional-quality TV ads, fast.

Businesses like Argus Technical Services have seen significant customer growth after diving into TV advertising through Spectrum Reach and Waymark.

New tools like Click to Edit and Waymark Cinematic make it even easier to navigate AI-driven ad creation, making high-quality TV advertising accessible to more local businesses.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When Fun Spot America, a group of amusement parks based in Orlando, Florida, wanted to spotlight a season pass promotion, it quickly realized that a great deal alone wouldn't be enough to attract new roller coaster enthusiasts – it needed something more visible and engaging. So, it teamed up with Spectrum Reach to create a unique and eye-catching ad through Spectrum's partnership with Waymark, the AI-driven video startup company.

Using video from Spectrum Reach's in-house creative agency, Kernel, and Waymark's newly developed premium offering, Waymark Cinematic, which Spectrum is currently testing in its markets, Fun Spot America created a high-quality, scalable video ad that leverages generative AI to accelerate production while delivering narrative storytelling, impressive visuals, dynamically mixed audio and even an AI-generated Florida alligator.

"As an early adopter of Waymark Cinematic, and a long-time Spectrum Reach client, I was very intrigued to learn how quickly they would be able to produce a high-quality broadcast video," said John Arie Jr., CEO at Fun Spot America. "The final product, which used a blend of Waymark's AI and creative footage from Kernel created by Spectrum Reach, exceeded our expectations; the quality felt like something that you'd see in a movie. Plus, we got to use cutting-edge technology to bring a Florida favorite, the alligator, to life, allowing us to further stand out from the competition."

Fun Spot America's commercial is just one of over 15,000 ads created since Spectrum Reach and Waymark announced a partnership in early 2023. From amusement parks to professional offices, the powerful combination of Spectrum Reach and Waymark's AI-driven ad creation tool has introduced thousands of small business owners nationwide to not only the effectiveness but also the affordability of local TV advertising. And with new capabilities like Click to Edit, which allows users to edit text and visual elements with a simple click on the video, the process of creating a TV ad is even easier and more accessible to advertisers of all sizes.

"Our partnership with Waymark gives small businesses the opportunity to get in on TV advertising without the complexity that used to come with it," said Michael Guth, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Spectrum Reach. "Creating a polished commercial is quick, affordable and accessible – helping local businesses better stand out in their communities."

Local businesses Already Seeing Results

Stories like Fun Spot America's are playing out in communities across the country. With the support of Spectrum Reach and Waymark's offerings, local advertisers are driving growth, building stronger connections with their customers and achieving advertising goals once reserved for larger brands. For Argus Technical Services, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based staffing agency specializing in the placement of administrative, skilled trades, manufacturing and engineering professionals, the high TV-quality look it could achieve with a Spectrum Reach-Waymark commercial was a difference maker.

"Advertising plays a pivotal role in attracting talent and reinforcing our industry credibility," said Sean Sayrs, President at Argus Technical Services. "It's crucial that our ads not only reflect our professionalism but also foster a strong connection with our local community. Working with Spectrum Reach and Waymark allowed us to create those ads, in budget, ultimately connecting us with more candidates."

Partnering to Better Support Communities

Together, Spectrum Reach and Waymark are helping small businesses reach their local communities in new ways. By making TV advertising more accessible to small local business owners, and adding features that make the process more intuitive, this partnership is leveling the playing field for these businesses against large companies with big advertising budgets.

"Spectrum Reach's strong community ties and data, paired with our technology, are making TV ads a reality for small businesses," said Alex Persky-Stern, CEO at Waymark. "Together, we're giving local businesses the tools to tell their stories, reach the right audiences and drive growth in ways that used to be reserved for larger brands."

More information about the Spectrum Reach and Waymark partnership is available at www.spectrumreach.com/waymark-partnership.

About Spectrum Reach

Spectrum Reach®, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients. Operating in 36 states and 91 markets, Spectrum Reach creates scalable advertising and marketing services driven by aggregated and de-identified data insights and award-winning creative services and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees. Spectrum Reach helps businesses of all sizes reach anyone, anywhere, on any screen. Additional information about Spectrum Reach can be found at spectrumreach.com.

About Waymark

Waymark is an AI startup that is revolutionizing the world of TV advertising. With its cutting-edge AI platform, businesses can produce ready-to-air ads in minutes, using nothing more than their name and online data. Waymark's mission is to democratize agency-quality video production and make TV advertising accessible to everyone. Learn more here.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.