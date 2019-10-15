Spectrum Retirement Communities Adds Senior-Level Resident Risk Management, Safety and Preparedness Leader, James Robinson

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC, has added James Robinson to the clinical leadership team.

Prior to joining Spectrum as the senior director of resident risk management, safety and preparedness on Oct. 7, Robinson served as Assistant Chief for the Denver Paramedic Division. Robinson boasts a broad range of knowledge in all aspects of the 911 emergency medical services and is an advocate for EMS and its role in preparedness. Over his career, Robinson has been engaged in numerous EMS, medical preparedness, public health, and emergency management initiatives, and has served on various local, regional, state and national committees. He has driven multi-agency policy development as co-Chair of the Denver UASI/Colorado North Central All-Hazards Region's EMS subcommittee, on the state of Colorado's Public Health and Medical Advisory Committee, as the EMS Lead for the Colorado Emergency Management Association, and as past president of the International Association of Emergency Medical Services Chiefs.

Robinson shares, "I am honored to join the Spectrum Retirement Communities family to provide strategic leadership for our team and the residents we serve, with the ultimate goal of ensuring resident safety and company preparedness."

"We are thrilled to welcome James to the team and have his expertise in an area that is critical to our communities," says Vice President of Resident Care Stephanie Haley-Andrews, RN. "His background will help ensure that every Spectrum community has what it needs for resident safety and emergency preparedness, and that we will continue to serve as a leader in this area within the senior living space. I am honored to work alongside him."

