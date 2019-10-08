Spectrum Retirement Communities' Salsa Competition to Benefit Cardinals Care

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local senior living communities are hosting a salsa tasting competition on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Seven Holy Founders Church located at 6737 S. Rock Hill Road, St. Louis, MO. The event will raise money for Cardinals Care, the foundation of the St. Louis Cardinals dedicated to improving the lives of children in the community. The public is encouraged to attend, and donations will be accepted in lieu of an admission fee.

The competition was inspired by the Cardinals' infielder, Matt Carpenter, whose beloved salsa retails at Schnucks supermarkets. Residents from six St. Louis-based retirement communities teamed up with their staff to create a unique salsa recipe per community. One community used vegetables grown by residents in their community garden, while others received donations from nearby farmer's markets. The residents took the lead on all aspects of the competition entry, including recipe creation, name, and label design. The public will have the chance to taste each salsa entry at the event.

Local celebrities will judge the six different salsas in three areas: taste, presentation, and label design. Celebrity Judges include radio personalities Joe Sonderman and Anthony Stalter; Asher Benrubi (The Smash); The Honorable Sandy Lucy, Mayor of Washington, MO, and Simone Esters, Miss Missouri 2019.

Admission includes a taco bar, margaritas, beer, soft drinks and entertainment by Mariachi Nuevo Azteca de St. Louis Missouri. Baseball fans can watch the playoff game that night on the church's big screen. Interested parties may R.S.V.P. by calling 314-544-4440.

