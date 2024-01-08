SPECTRUM SCHOLARS APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR NEW 2024-2025 CLASS

News provided by

Charter Communications, Inc.

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Charter has Awarded More Than $1 Million in Scholarships for Underrepresented College Students

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. today opened applications for Spectrum Scholars, the company's annual scholarship program for underrepresented college students with financial need. Each of the rising college juniors selected for the 2024-2025 program will receive a $20,000 scholarship, a Charter mentor and the opportunity for a paid internship with the company. Eligible students can apply for the program here.

"Spectrum Scholars allows us to support rising professionals through financial and career development support, underscoring our commitment to investing in a skilled and diverse workforce that can best serve the needs of our customers," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer for Charter. "Attracting, developing and retaining employees is key to Charter's continued success, and this effort begins with entry level roles."

Student Financial Support and Beyond
Now in its fourth year, Charter has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships through Spectrum Scholars, but the benefits for students of participating in the program extend far beyond financial assistance. Each of the students selected for the 2024-2025 class of Spectrum Scholars will have the opportunity to complete the two-year professional development program, designed to introduce them to new career paths and expand their networks, with the potential for full-time employment with Charter post-graduation.

Students also get unique access to networking and professional development opportunities including the Scholars Summit, a three-day event hosted at Charter's corporate headquarters in Stamford. In December, the 2022 and 2023 classes traveled from across the country for the 2023 Scholars Summit where they participated in networking activities with Charter mentors and sat in on keynotes and career development sessions on topics like how to communicate in a corporate environment and the different career paths that can be pursued with Charter.

Scholarship Applications Now Open
Fifteen students will be selected for the 2024-2025 Spectrum Scholars class, each receiving $20,000 in tuition support to be spread between their junior and senior years, a Charter mentor and the opportunity for a paid, 10-week internship at one of Charter's corporate offices in Stamford, Charlotte, St. Louis or Denver.

More information about how to apply, as well as program eligibility and selection criteria, is available here. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2024; winners will be announced in May and scholarships will be awarded in August.

About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

Also from this source

DISNEY+ BASIC NOW AVAILABLE TO CHARTER'S SPECTRUM TV SELECT CUSTOMERS

DISNEY+ BASIC NOW AVAILABLE TO CHARTER'S SPECTRUM TV SELECT CUSTOMERS

Charter Communications, Inc. and The Walt Disney Company today announced that the ad-supported version of Disney+ is now available in all Spectrum TV ...
Charter to Hold Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Charter to Hold Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (the "Company" or "Charter") will host a webcast on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.