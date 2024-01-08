SPECTRUM SCHOLARS APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR NEW 2024-2025 CLASS

Charter has Awarded More Than $1 Million in Scholarships for Underrepresented College Students

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. today opened applications for Spectrum Scholars, the company's annual scholarship program for underrepresented college students with financial need. Each of the rising college juniors selected for the 2024-2025 program will receive a $20,000 scholarship, a Charter mentor and the opportunity for a paid internship with the company. Eligible students can apply for the program here.

"Spectrum Scholars allows us to support rising professionals through financial and career development support, underscoring our commitment to investing in a skilled and diverse workforce that can best serve the needs of our customers," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer for Charter. "Attracting, developing and retaining employees is key to Charter's continued success, and this effort begins with entry level roles."

Student Financial Support and Beyond

Now in its fourth year, Charter has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships through Spectrum Scholars, but the benefits for students of participating in the program extend far beyond financial assistance. Each of the students selected for the 2024-2025 class of Spectrum Scholars will have the opportunity to complete the two-year professional development program, designed to introduce them to new career paths and expand their networks, with the potential for full-time employment with Charter post-graduation.

Students also get unique access to networking and professional development opportunities including the Scholars Summit, a three-day event hosted at Charter's corporate headquarters in Stamford. In December, the 2022 and 2023 classes traveled from across the country for the 2023 Scholars Summit where they participated in networking activities with Charter mentors and sat in on keynotes and career development sessions on topics like how to communicate in a corporate environment and the different career paths that can be pursued with Charter.

Scholarship Applications Now Open

Fifteen students will be selected for the 2024-2025 Spectrum Scholars class, each receiving $20,000 in tuition support to be spread between their junior and senior years, a Charter mentor and the opportunity for a paid, 10-week internship at one of Charter's corporate offices in Stamford, Charlotte, St. Louis or Denver.

More information about how to apply, as well as program eligibility and selection criteria, is available here. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2024; winners will be announced in May and scholarships will be awarded in August.

