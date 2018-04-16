Spectrum Science Enhances Roster of Senior Leaders with Key Hires Filling Newly Formed Roles

The agency is welcoming seasoned leaders into newly formed positions to support growth across various areas. Kelly Cacioppo has joined as Executive Vice President of Biopharma from Marina Maher Communications. Janet Graesser, formerly at Cordis, will support the growth of the Biotech group as Executive Vice President of Biotech, alongside Lisa Josephy who joined earlier this year as Senior Vice President of Biotech, also from Marina Maher Communications. Additionally, based on the success of the Spectrum model and its focus on Science and Storytelling, critical new specialist roles are being filled by Justin Rubin as Executive Creative Director, formerly of Juice Pharma, who joined earlier in the month and Dawn Maniglia, who will serve as Senior Vice President of Media, coming from VegaRun PR in late April.

"Our success has come from our commitment to client needs and anticipating what is next in the health and science communications landscape. With clients as our top priority, we have attracted a team of seasoned leaders who are driven and focused on the work," said Jonathan Wilson, President and CEO of Spectrum. "Four years ago, we set a vision for what the agency of tomorrow should look like—and today Spectrum is delivering on that vision. We give communicators who are passionate about science and health a chance to work on meaningful projects while achieving personal development goals. I'm pleased to welcome Dawn, Janet, Justin, Kelly and Lisa, and look forward to seeing the influence each will bring to their respective areas of focus."

Since joining Spectrum in 2014, Wilson has led the agency with a carefully planned vision for growth, enabling its team of communications specialists to identify emerging trends and ensure resources remain ahead of the ever evolving needs of clients. This has included having the right talent in place to support an integrated model and a focus on analytics. In less than four years, Spectrum has more than quadrupled its revenues, increased staff by 250% and launched the Galileo6 marketing intelligence platform, which was released in February 2018.

"This is an exciting time to join Spectrum," said Rubin. "The roster of exciting clients and the appetite for new ideas is matched by the passion and dedication of the teams. It's truly energizing. I'm eager to see what is to come as we spark the process."

"Seeing how Spectrum has grown in the past few years, and knowing that there is room for continued growth within Jonathan's vision, I knew the time was right for me to join the team," says Cacioppo. "The flexibility of being independent, combined with an integrated model, allows teams to focus on the work and exceed client expectations as they share information to benefit patient health - which is ultimately why we come to work each day."

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a leading independent health and science public relations agency, committed to achieving the goals of clients across five key practice areas: biopharma, biotechnology, public affairs, health technology and consumer science. A full-service agency, Spectrum adopts an insight-driven approach in creating strategic frameworks for clients, supported by marketing communications, advocacy relations, digital communications and design services. Spectrum offers global reach as the US partner and chair of GLOBALHealthPR. For more information, visit http://www.spectrumscience.com or follow @SpectrumScience on Twitter.

