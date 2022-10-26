SPECTRUM SCIENCE SELECTS ADPRIME TO IDENTIFY AND DELIVER PREMIUM PROGRAMMATIC AUDIENCES FOR ITS HEALTHCARE CLIENTS

Adprime's DSP Maximizes Programmatic Health Inventory and Dramatically Improves Results Using Precision Audience Segments

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adprime, a leading healthcare publisher and technology-driven online advertising platform, today announced that Spectrum Science, an independent health and science marketing, communications, and media agency, selected Adprime to provide its demand side platform (DSP) technologies and services to extend the breadth of its programmatic capabilities for clients. This includes precision targeting to improve campaigns for pharmaceutical product marketing and clinical trial recruitment, which is a growing opportunity for the agency. Adprime's DSP is specifically engineered to address the complexities and unique requirements of marketers focused on well-defined healthcare audiences, including biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, health insurance, and hospital systems.

Adprime's DSP programmatically buys across a wide range of exchanges for display, video, connected TV (CTV), and mobile advertising inventory. Adprime's DSP is designed to address the specific requirements of healthcare advertisers, and solves the problem of insufficient reach and limited inventory on other DSPs. Adprime improved its DSP's ability to 'shape' audiences with dynamic updates to its algorithm to align them more closely with clients' targeting requirements. Adprime's DSP can also boost results through geolocation, healthcare professional (HCP) and condition data targeting, and content targeting. Platform support can be full service, self-service, or a hybrid of both. These options enable buyers to easily plan, set up, and manage their own campaigns if they choose, increasing flexibility and reducing costs.

"The privacy and authenticity movements in healthcare marketing are requiring agencies to build entirely new solutions. We believe the future of healthcare advertising is 'Intermedia,' leveraging authentic, connected content and media experiences across the entire patient and healthcare provider journey," said Chad Childress, EVP, Paid Media at Spectrum Science. "Building our advertising tech stack with results-based capabilities like Adprime's DSP has strengthened our ability to not only precision pinpoint our health audiences, but also deliver innovative custom media engagements that are redefining the role of programmatic media for our clients in a sustainable way. Our partnership with Adprime is collaborative, which is one of the reasons they will be a key partner to continue fueling Spectrum Science's rapid growth and innovative solutions in the paid media space."

In addition to its DSP, Adprime's premium healthcare media system includes its Health Exchange and Managed Services. In order to keep pace with the recent addition of Spectrum Science and other new clients, Adprime expanded its Sales team by adding experienced health and wellness industry veterans Carol Haggerty Reardon, VP of Sales and Marketing, and Jeremy Carlin, Programmatic Lead.

"We are excited that Spectrum Science has selected Adprime's DSP and are eager to help them achieve their goals with highly regulated and demanding healthcare clients" said Adprime CEO, Michael Moon. "While our platform can be precisely tuned to solve specific campaign challenges, I think our hybrid service approach – combining full and self-service in a single contract – will be beneficial to our clients. And it goes without saying that competitive pricing is essential to developing long-term relationships with our partners and clients."

About Adprime

Founded in 2006, Adprime is the largest healthcare publisher and ad platform online, as ranked by comScore. It provides unduplicated reach, ensures brand safety, and connects healthcare brands and institutions to their most valuable direct-to-consumer (DTC) and healthcare professional (HCP) audiences. Adprime anticipates the needs of leading healthcare and life sciences companies, continuously evolving its services and growing its value within the dynamic ad tech ecosystem, as further evidenced by its healthcare-specific demand-side platform (DSP).

Adprime creates customized solutions for advertisers, leveraging its expertise, extensive industry reach, advanced targeting, and unparalleled first-party data. For publishers, Adprime is a strategic growth partner that introduces them to brand advertisers most relevant to their content and useful to their highly engaged audiences. For more information, visit Adprime.com .

About Spectrum Science

Spectrum Science is an integrated marketing, communications, and media agency like no other. An independent, full-service agency with end-to-end capabilities, Spectrum's team includes experts in science focused on strategic engagements with our audiences. Spectrum leverages human-centered insights, motivating creative, innovative storytelling, and technology to reach audiences where they are with the content they need and want. Spectrum offers global reach as the US partner and chair of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). For more information on how Spectrum goes Beyond the Science Quo, visit www.spectrumscience.com or follow @SpectrumScience on Twitter.

