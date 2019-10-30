Spectrum Science Unveils Bold New Branding, Reflecting Transformation to Integrated Marketing, Communications and Media Agency in Healthcare Space

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Science Communications, an integrated marketing, communications and media agency hyper-focused on science, revealed new branding today designed to take clients Beyond the Science QuoSM. As a leader in science-based storytelling, the 23-year-old agency has seen unprecedented growth, with revenues quadrupling over the past five years.

"As an independent agency dedicated to health and science, our core tenets remain the same, but we've updated our logo, website and positioning to reflect the company's evolution and current position in the marketplace," said Jonathan Wilson, owner and CEO of Spectrum. "In today's world where the lines between marketing, communications and media are converging, we are setting the bar to serve as an unmatched strategic partner able to execute across the full spectrum in a media-neutral manner in order to deliver against each client's distinct business goals."

A deep grasp of the science is fundamental to Spectrum's ability to shape strategies that deliver. Through the Spectrumtific MethodSM, a proprietary methodology, Spectrum rigorously investigates the landscape and identifies the unique human truth critical to driving behavior change. This becomes the foundation for each custom-built team to work in lockstep, delivering channel-agnostic, intermedia executions that move audiences where they need to go. With client centricity at the company's core, Spectrum's truly interwoven teams forge the link between strategy, creative, execution and analytics.

"For an agency to deliver continually resonant work, you have to be nimble enough to recognize and adapt to the always-fluid healthcare and science communications environment," said Michelle Gross, President of Spectrum. "We're very proud of our new brand as it very much reflects how we feel about our work and our commitment to our clients—purposeful, smart and dynamic."

Spectrum's repositioning goes beyond, meeting not just the needs of today's marketplace, but the future needs of the industry.

About Spectrum Science

Spectrum Science is an integrated marketing, communications and media agency like no other. Hyper-focused on science, Spectrum delivers an experience that's out of this world for clients across the full spectrum of the scientific and health industry: biopharma, biotech, health tech and consumer science. An independent, full-service agency with end-to-end capabilities, Spectrum leverages data-driven insights and a proprietary methodology to drive strategy, creative and omnichannel deployment to achieve client business goals. Spectrum offers global reach as the US partner and chair of GLOBALHealthPR®. For more information on how Spectrum goes beyond the science quo, visit www.spectrumscience.com or follow @SpectrumScience on Twitter.

