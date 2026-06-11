Spectrum Vascular Acquires Piccolo Medical, Accelerating Launch of Next-Generation Catheter Navigation Technology

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Vascular ("Spectrum"), a leading provider of vascular access and medication management products, today announced the acquisition of Piccolo Medical ("Piccolo"), a developer of state-of-the-art catheter guidance products. The transaction deepens a partnership focused on bringing next-generation catheter guidance technology to market and marks a significant step forward in Spectrum's mission to deliver a complete, differentiated vascular access solution to the clinical community.

Next-Generation Catheter Navigation Technology

Augustus Shanahan, CEO of Piccolo, will join Spectrum alongside the legacy Piccolo team. The group will advance development and commercialization of its 510(k)-cleared catheter guidance and location products, building upon an innovation roadmap more than a decade in the making. Piccolo's real-time catheter guidance utilizes proprietary blood flow sensing technology to precisely guide catheter tip placement, eliminating the need for confirmatory chest X-rays. Piccolo completed the first successful patient placements of its next-generation Nav+ Stylet in May 2026, marking the beginning of a new era in guided vascular access.

"Joining the Spectrum team marks an exciting new chapter for Piccolo and for vascular access as a whole," said Augustus Shanahan. "I am incredibly proud of what the Piccolo team has built over the past decade, and together with Spectrum, we now have the platform, the portfolio, and the reach to set a new standard, delivering better outcomes for patients and real economic value for the hospitals that serve them."

Kenneth Miller, CEO of Spectrum, commented, "The acquisition of Piccolo Medical represents an important milestone in our mission to transform vascular access. By combining Piccolo's breakthrough navigation technology with Spectrum's vascular access portfolio and commercial reach, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate innovation, improve patient care, and redefine the standard of care for clinicians worldwide."

Together, Piccolo and Spectrum will accelerate commercialization, deepen integration with Spectrum's existing catheter portfolio, and scale the next-generation navigation platform. The combined organization is poised to set a new standard of care in vascular access with greater speed and reach.

About Spectrum Vascular

Spectrum Vascular, backed by SK Capital Partners, is a leading provider of vascular access and medication management products engineered to reduce healthcare-acquired infections. The Company's mission is to improve the lives of patients worldwide by providing caregivers with high quality, innovative products with exceptional customer service. Innovation has been a core strategic pillar throughout Spectrum's history and many of its products have been designed to deliver antimicrobial protection and thrombus reduction. Spectrum was formed through the acquisition of the vascular access businesses of Cook Medical and AngioDynamics. For more information, please visit www.spectrumvascular.com.

About Piccolo Medical

Piccolo Medical is a San Francisco-based medical device company and pioneer in catheter navigation and tip confirmation technology. Founded in 2016, Piccolo was spun out of the Theranova medical device incubator and has been funded through private investors as well as prestigious grant awards from The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Piccolo is committed to developing and commercializing innovative vascular access technologies designed to improve clinical outcomes, streamline procedures, and reduce complications for patients. For more information, please visit www.piccolomedical.com.

SOURCE Spectrum Vascular