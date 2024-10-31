SPECTRUMAI CREATES STRATEGIC AND CLINICAL ADVISORY COUNCIL COMPRISED OF LEADERS FROM ACROSS THE AUTISM SPACE

Council will provide insights to support the company's mission to equip autism providers with cutting edge technology to support their dedication to quality outcomes, empowering families to access high-quality care for their children on the autism spectrum.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpectrumAI a technology company that enables autism providers to deliver higher quality autism care, including ABA, resulting in better outcomes, has created a first-of-its-kind Strategic Clinical Advisory Council of respected leaders from across the autism space. The charter of the Advisory Council is to advance through multi-disciplinary collaboration the access, delivery and measurement of high quality care and optimal, effective outcomes for all stakeholders. SpectrumAI has developed the first proven use-case of artificial intelligence in the behavioral health space that provides true data transparency and efficiency for providers and payers.

The Strategic Clinical Advisory Council will provide insights to SpectrumAI to help the company's work to improve access and ensure consistent, high quality care for all individuals with autism. The Council will bring together a cross-section of respected leaders for open and transparent dialog to help identify collective gaps, and develop solutions as well as actionable implementation steps.

Founded in 2021, SpectrumAI has assembled an operating team of experienced technology experts and healthcare professionals who have direct hands-on knowledge of the challenges faced by providers and payers. The company has two primary offerings. For providers: Twyll, which is an electronic health record that simplifies capturing data in-session, automates documentation, and records sessions. For payers: Patterns, which is a business intelligence tool that helps payors, providers and other partners track analytic insights and oversee clinical services.

"SpectrumAI's Advisory Council will help us to advance our mission to equip autism providers with cutting edge technology to support their dedication to quality outcomes, empowering families to access high-quality care for their children with autism," said Ling Shao, SpectrumAI's Founder & CEO. "Given the complexity of delivering effective results-oriented interventions for autism, having access to a cross-section of expertise and perspectives will be a key enabler of our success going forward," added Ms. Shao.

"SpectrumAI's application of artificial intelligence and pioneering technology is reshaping how autism providers deliver results-oriented therapy for children with autism, and the creation of the Advisory Council is another example of how the company is at the forefront of innovation in the industry," said Aamir Rehman, Lead Moderator of the Strategic Clinical Advisory Council member.

