Speech Analytics Market Poised for Robust Growth: Detailed Insights by 2030, Driven by Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Across Industries?

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Speech Analytics Market 2030 by Component, Business Function, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Application, End-user Industry & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Speech Analytics Market is witnessing a remarkable growth trajectory, with projections of increasing from USD 2.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.4 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.

Factors such as the expanding utilization of mobile financial applications as well as the increasing adoption in retail and e-commerce sectors are propelling the market forward. Meanwhile, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies are set to provide a multitude of actionable insights and thus thrust the market into a new era of user experience and customer relationship management.

Key Players Lead Innovation Charge in Expanding Speech Analytics Market

Dominating the market are pioneering enterprises like NICE, Verint, and Avaya, along with technology giants such as Google and AWS. These key players are integral in driving innovation, as they continually enhance their offerings in speech analytics with advanced AI-backed tools. Amidst rising concerns about data privacy and security, these organizations strive to introduce more robust solutions to safeguard sensitive information and, in turn, instill confidence in their user base.

Artificial Intelligence Propels Speech Analytics Adoption Across Industries 

The speech analytics technology sector is experiencing a revolution due to AI and machine learning advancements, with solutions increasingly capable of providing real-time, valuable customer insights.

From finance to healthcare, businesses are leveraging speech analytics tools to refine customer service, detect early signs of customer dissatisfaction, and augment their market intelligence capabilities. Consequently, organizations are enjoying improved operational efficiencies and the fostering of a more loyal customer base.

North America and Asia-Pacific: Regions of Prominent Growth North America Leads the Pack in Speech Analytics Market Adoption

North America has solidified its position as the preeminent market player, given its surge in emotion analysis solutions and its burgeoning e-commerce sector. Emphasis on customer satisfaction and a rapid uptick in healthcare fraud analytics are additional factors contributing to this regional market's substantial share.

Asia Pacific Exhibits Rapid Growth in Speech Analytics Solutions

Concurrently, the Asia-Pacific region is sprinting ahead with the fastest CAGR, driven by technological innovations and considerable investment in AI and analytics. Government initiatives and a spike in the number of customer interaction centers are nurturing the growth of the Speech Analytics Market in this region.

Detailed Market Segmentation Unveiled for Strategic Analysis

  • By Component
  • By Business Function
  • By Organization Size
  • By Deployment Model
  • By Application
  • By End-use Industry
  • By Region

Companies Mentioned

  • NICE
  • Verint
  • Avaya
  • OpenText
  • Google
  • Vonage
  • Genesys
  • Calabrio
  • CallMiner
  • Almawave
  • AWS
  • Qualtrics
  • Talkdesk
  • Alvaria
  • Castel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylp9yx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Hosted PBX Market to Surge to $22.68 Billion by 2030: Industry Analysis Reflects Robust Growth Trajectory

Global Hosted PBX Market to Surge to $22.68 Billion by 2030: Industry Analysis Reflects Robust Growth Trajectory

The "Global Hosted PBX Market 2030 by Offerings, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional...
AIoT Cloud Platform Market Expected to Reach USD 21.7 Billion by 2030 Amid Technological Advancements and Increased Global Connectivity

AIoT Cloud Platform Market Expected to Reach USD 21.7 Billion by 2030 Amid Technological Advancements and Increased Global Connectivity

The "Global IoT Cloud Platform Market 2030 by Offering, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Application, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.