Speech Analytics Market size worth $ 8.85 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 25.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Speech Analytics Market Size By Component, By Application, By End User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Speech Analytics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Speech Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.85 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Speech Analytics Market: Unlocking Customer Insights and Transforming Business Performance

Speech analytics, a useful technique for obtaining information from customer call recordings, is revolutionising how companies interact with and communicate with their customers. The advantages and capabilities of speech analysis are explored by this state-of-the-art technology, including its ability to improve agent performance, gather competitive intelligence, and maximise campaign effectiveness. The Speech Analytics Market is expanding due to various speech analytic products like speech engines, indexing, evaluation tools, dashboards, and reporting tools.

Driving Forces Behind Growth: A number of important factors are causing the Speech Analytics Market to grow rapidly. CRM initiatives are being strengthened by the growing use of voice analytics technologies by call centres and corporations. Furthermore, the availability of cloud-based real-time speech analytics solutions has created a plethora of chances for businesses to effectively make data-driven decisions. Speech analytics are now valued by businesses for risk management, regulatory compliance, and improving operational effectiveness, which is fueling industry expansion.

Opportunities for Businesses: Speech analytics enables companies to improve customer experiences by gaining valuable insights from customer interactions. Real-time analysis made possible by the technology makes it easier to monitor and enhance agent performance. Businesses across a variety of industries can improve their operations and customer engagement strategies by utilising speech analytics, opening the path for improved business success.

Addressing Challenges and Limitations: Despite the enormous potential of the speech analytics market, there are still challenges to be overcome. Strong data protection measures are required due to the complex information ecosystem's worries over security and data breach issues. The seamless integration of voice analytics with current analytical systems may also be hampered by the dearth of experienced individuals who are adept at communicating investment prospects. Due to the potential impact on market growth, businesses must also take into account the costs related to integrating predictive analytics into speech analytics solutions.

Competitive Environment and Key Players: In this fast-moving market, a number of notable players have established themselves as leaders. CallMiner, NICE Systems, Verint Systems, Avaya, Inc., Genesys, Clarabridge, Voci Technologies, Zoom International, HPE, and Calabrio are some of the major companies reshaping the speech analytics market. These sector leaders consistently work to invent and provide cutting-edge speech analytic solutions that satisfy the changing requirements of businesses all around the world.

Market Ranking Analysis and Market Share: As the Speech Analytics Market grows, market ranking analysis and market share are essential measures of achievement and impact. As the major firms fight for a bigger piece of the market, their rivalry grows. By identifying the advantages and disadvantages of their rivals, firms can stay ahead of the competition by using in-depth market ranking analysis.

Market Outlook: The Speech Analytics Market has a bright future, with the technology becoming more and more crucial to companies' success. The market is anticipated to experience steady expansion as call centres and businesses realise the significance of voice analytics in acquiring a competitive edge. The development of speech analytic solutions will be fueled by ongoing research and innovation, opening up new opportunities for companies in a variety of industries.

In conclusion, speech analytics provides organisations with an unrivalled opportunity to gain insightful knowledge from consumer interactions and improve performance. Enterprises can unlock the full potential of speech analytics and influence the direction of consumer engagement with the help of the appropriate strategies and advanced speech analytic solutions.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Speech Analytics Market into Component, Application, End User, And Geography.

Speech Analytics Market, by Component

Solution



Services

Speech Analytics Market, by Application

Customer experience management



Call monitoring



Agent performance monitoring



Sales performance management



Competitive intelligence



Risk and compliance management

Speech Analytics Market, by End User

BFSI



Retail and eCommerce



Travel and Hospitality



Government and Defense



Healthcare and Life Sciences

Speech Analytics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

