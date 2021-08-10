Speech Improvement Center Implements New Management Training Programs for Speech Therapists

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, September 10th 2020, Speech Improvement Center implemented a new organizational structure, that led to the company's rapid growth in the past year, and led to higher customer and employee satisfaction.

Speech Improvement Center is a pediatric speech therapy company, with over 16 locations in Southern California. Because of the recent structure changes, Speech Improvement Center is becoming one of the best Speech Therapy Clinics for speech language pathologists to work for.

Maritza Torres, HR assistant, "To be an effective organization, the structure of Speech Improvement Center must be willing to adapt to a network model, leaving the old hierarchy model behind."

The recent organizational structure change implemented lots of growth opportunities for employees. Speech Improvement Center now has extensive training programs that develop and train employees to become more than just speech therapists. The trainings start as soon as a speech therapist joins their team. The training programs cover not just clinical information, but customer service, team work and leadership trainings as well. You can see their events here: Events - Speech Improvement Center

Cristina Cortes, Area therapist Trainer, "Training our team on customer service and team work has created a sense of community and a family atmosphere. "

Speech Improvement Center is known by its employees to be a very fun and friendly place to work at. The new company structure allows therapists to grow and make greater impact on children by providing ideal work environment for its therapists.

Customer satisfaction is always the top priority for the company. Having a great company culture, with a clear vision of helping young children, created a mission for the company to try to make a greater impact not just on its patients but also on its employees. For Therapy services, you can visit Therapy Services - Speech Improvement Center

Speech Improvement Center is rapidly growing. They are looking to expand to 28 locations by the end of this year and impact 1,250 lives every week. Here is a list of their current locations. Speech-Language-Pathologist-Assistant(SLPA)-Jobs

