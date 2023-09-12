SPEECH-THERAPY INNOVATOR SPEAKSUITE RELEASES FIRST MAJOR PLATFORM UPGRADE, ADDS API SUPPORT

News provided by

SpeakSuite

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now entering its second year in the North American market, SpeakSuite is continuing to raise the bar for speech-therapy support services. SpeakSuite, which launched its innovative platform to support speech-therapy treatment in 2022, is proud to announce the release of its first major platform update. Following on the heels of a rebrand and the appointment of a new CEO earlier this summer, these developments revamp the user experience and lay the groundwork for a period of rapid expansion.

Continue Reading

SpeakSuite allows speech-language pathologists (SLPs) to quickly and easily create fully customized home-practice programs for children with speech-sound disorders. Patients enjoy a gamified practice experience using the SpeakSuite app, and recorded practice sessions are instantly available for both patients and SLPs to review — creating a virtuous circle of practice and improvement, and helping those who need speech-therapy services make progress more quickly.

SpeakSuite is now making it even easier to get on board: the platform update released today adds APIs into its enterprise-grade SaaS, enabling clients — from schools to hospitals to private clinics — to easily and seamlessly integrate SpeakSuite into their patient-management, student-management, and billing systems.

As of today, SpeakSuite is also available to SLPs on all web browsers and devices, empowering them to support their patients more easily, even on the go. Patient access has improved as well, with the release of SpeakSuite for Chromebook in addition to the existing apps for Android tablets and iOS.

Along with an improved UX and a host of new customization features, these expansions solidify SpeakSuite's position as a tech leader in the speech-therapy space.

"SpeakSuite launched with the dream of democratizing access to speech-language support services, which millions of people need but cannot currently find," said SpeakSuite CEO Eli Singer. "With APIs that allow seamless integration into existing systems, and client-driven platform enhancements, we're now positioned to start making that dream a reality."

The platform upgrade is available to enterprise clients immediately, and will be released to all users on September 25.

Book your SpeakSuite demo

ABOUT SPEAKSUITE

SpeakSuite is a mission-driven digital health company that creates apps and services to improve the end-to-end process of speech therapy and increase access to care for people with speech-sound disorders. Its groundbreaking technology became commercially available in 2022, after five years of research and development and a further year of testing by dozens of language speech-language pathologists (SLPs).

For more information about SpeakSuite or to schedule a demonstration, please visit speaksuite.com.

Media Contact
Eli Singer
[email protected]
416-566-2322

SOURCE SpeakSuite

Also from this source

SPEECH-THERAPY INNOVATOR TIKTALK 2 ME LTD. ANNOUNCES NEW CEO AND NEW BRAND, EMBARKING ON NEXT CHAPTER OF GROWTH

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.