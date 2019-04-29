Speechless Star Micah Fowler, Adaptive Climbing Wall Featured at Abilities Expo

EDISON, N.J., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, wounded vets and healthcare professionals attending Abilities Expo on May 3-5 at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center in Edison, NJ will discover the newest products, education and fun for all ages. They are eagerly anticipating the chance to and scale "Mini El Capitan" with adaptive climbing equipment that makes the experience inclusive for all.

Admission to Abilities Expo is free and show hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm and Sunday, 11 am - 4 pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also available during show hours.

Meet Micah Fowler

Micah Fowler of ABC's hit sitcom Speechless will host a Q&A on May 4 at 2:00 pm, followed by a meet-and-greet. Learn more about his groundbreaking role as "JJ" and how Micah refuses to let CP define him. He will also be there Friday and Sunday at the VMI booth.

Newest Products/Services

Attendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more. The Assistive Technology Showcase will feature a multitude of AT products to enhance independence.

Informative Workshops

A series of compelling workshops on travel, dating and disability, therapeutic cannabis, fitness, accessible home design, financial planning, disability rights, self-care for caregivers and more is offered free-of-charge.

Adaptive Sports, Dancing and Assistance Animals

Expo-goers can let loose with dance demos led by talented local companies and focusing on various styles. They'll also enjoy service dog demos and play adaptive sports like climbing, golf, sitting power hockey, quad rugby, ride-along racing and basketball. For the first time at the Expo, blind athletes will demonstrate goalball, soccer, beep baseball, golf and more. Also new is an adaptive running session from Fast Feet NYC geared for people with developmental disabilities and amputees. Adaptive yoga will allow all to participate in this strength-building, wellness-enhancing activity.

Visit http://www.abilities.com/newyork.

