SpeechLP Launches AI Speech Therapy App at ASHA 2025 Conference

Innovative platform brings clinical-level data and engaging practice games to children, parents, and speech-language pathologists

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeechLP , an evidence-based AI speech therapy app with articulation games for kids, will officially launch at this year's American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) 2025 Conference , providing an innovative solution for children's speech development, their families, and speech-language pathologists (SLPs). Combining advanced phonetic-level analysis with gamified practice, SpeechLP helps children improve articulation while giving SLPs and parents actionable insights into progress.

Developed by a team of engineers, linguists, and SLPs, SpeechLP bridges the gap between clinical diagnostics and engaging learning experiences. The platform's embedded screener evaluates a child's pronunciation of words, identifies specific phonetic challenges, and delivers personalized exercises to reinforce skill development—all while maintaining strict privacy standards, including HIPAA and COPPA compliance.

"Our goal with SpeechLP is simple: give children an effective, fun way to practice speech while supporting parents and clinicians with reliable, detailed data," said Shail Silver, co-founder of SpeechLP. "As a parent myself, I know firsthand how time-consuming home practice can be, and we wanted to create an app that empowers families while still delivering clinical-quality results."

The platform has been designed in collaboration with practicing speech-language pathologists, ensuring that every game and exercise aligns with best practices in therapy. Sarah Fleischman, SLP and SpeechLP advisor, shared, "Families and clinicians face limited resources and repetitive exercises that can be hard to sustain. With SpeechLP, children can practice more often, stay engaged, and accelerate progress toward their speech goals."

Available initially on Apple devices, SpeechLP is free to use during its launch phase. The product is ideal for children ages 3–9, including pre-K through early elementary, but its accessibility benefits extend to all users working on articulation skills.

Conference attendees are invited to visit SpeechLP at Booth 3148 to see the platform in action, meet the team, and experience how AI is reshaping speech therapy for children. To learn more about SpeechLP, visit speechlp.com .

About SpeechLP

SpeechLP is an AI speech therapy app designed to support children's speech development through data-driven insights and engaging, personalized articulation games for kids. Founded by experts in technology, linguistics, and speech-language pathology, SpeechLP makes high-quality speech therapy accessible, effective, and fun for children, parents, and clinicians alike. Visit SpeechLP online at speechlp.com .

