Speed Pitch 2026 Connects 62 Startups with Leading Investors, Showcasing Diversity, Inclusion, and Global Reach

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Pitch , organized by The Startup Station , a CFO advisory and financial education platform for early-stage startups, hosted its third event on March 25, bringing together 62 startups and 19 venture funds in a high-impact, curated meeting format. Half of the participating startups were female-led, and 90% featured diverse teams, representing industries ranging from biotech to consumer tech, fintech, oceantech, and more.

The event was organized in collaboration with 14 community partners, giving Speed Pitch access to over 200,000 founders in the New York ecosystem. It has already expanded beyond NYC, attracting startups from across the United States, including Chicago, Boston, and San Francisco, as well as international startups from Israel and Canada.

Notable participating funds included Gaingels, New York Ventures, Mighty Capital, Revenge Capital, Vamos Ventures, Cade Ventures, and more.

The Speed Pitch format ensures every founder receives three guaranteed eight-minute meetings with investors, and every investor meets with nine founders who precisely match their investment criteria, maximizing impact in a highly efficient setting.

"I believe everybody deserves a level playing field to make their dreams come true," said Victoria Yampolsky, founder of Speed Pitch and president of The Startup Station. "I am committed to creating rooms that democratize access to capital, where ideas are judged on merit and innovation, not connections or background."

The event was made possible thanks to Pearl Cohen who also hosted the event; Silicon Valley Bank; and Anchin, as well as the support of the community partners. Investors and founders praised the event's curation, and early feedback indicates that investors are following up with 50 to 100% of the startups they met, even in meetings lasting just eight minutes.

Speed Pitch's next event is scheduled for New York Tech Week 2026, continuing its mission to connect diverse founders with leading investors and foster innovation across industries.

About Speed Pitch

Speed Pitch is a curated, high-impact event series connecting early-stage startups with investors to foster diversity, inclusion, and democratized access to capital across industries. To learn more, visit https://luma.com/yhkdfsjj .

About The Startup Station

The Startup Station is a CFO advisory and financial education platform for early-stage startups, providing guidance and resources to help founders build sustainable businesses and access capital. To learn more, visit https://thestartupstation.com/ .

Media contact:

Victoria Yampolsky

[email protected]

845-612-8061

SOURCE The Startup Station