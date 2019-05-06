Speed Queen Brings Back Front Load Washer

Offered in both front and rear control models, the Speed Queen front load washer boasts 3.5 cubic feet of capacity, or roughly 22 pounds – enough capacity to wash bulky items such as comforters. In addition, it offers that capacity in a smaller footprint (27 ¾ inches deep requiring just 31 3/8 inches of install depth) than many other washers.

The 2019 models come with new features as well, that many consumers will appreciate. Speed Queen's new Sanitize with Oxi Cycle is designed to remove bacteria found in home laundry, when used with an Oxi additive and a minimum water temperature of 120 degrees Fahrenheit. The new model also offers an Allergy Cycle option, which introduces a third rinse to loads. This feature will be popular with those who have sensitive skin or allergies and want to make sure laundry chemicals are rinsed from linens and clothing.

"While we have added a few new features, the washer maintains Speed Queen's hallmark durability and reliability," McDonald said.

That reliability comes with peace of mind through an industry-best five-year parts and in-home labor warranty.

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

