Speed Queen dryer recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards

News provided by

Speed Queen

08 Sep, 2023, 11:50 ET

RIPON, Wis., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen announced today that its DR7 dryer was recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards. Select winners can be found in the September 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now and the full list is available online at: goodhousekeeping.com/cleaningandorganizing2023.

"We couldn't be more pleased to see our legendary brand return to the pages of this iconic publication," said Cody Masluk, vice president of Speed Queen Consumer distribution. "Our DR7 and entire product range is built with the same American pride and commercial quality that has been the hallmark of the Speed Queen brand for more than 115 years," he added.

The DR7 dryer has been a game changer since it was introduced with the industry's first cycles designed specifically for pet items. The DR7 features steam refresh and steam boost cycles, anti-static, and steam sanitize. It is also ENERGY STAR® certified and offers Over-Dry Prevention technology. A reversible door ensures installation flexibility for whatever your laundry room setup is.

Speed Queen commercial laundry equipment is engineered and tested to do 25 years worth of laundry in the average household. To learn more about Speed Queen's range of products and find a dealer in your area, visit speedqueen.com.

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support, and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

SOURCE Speed Queen

Also from this source

Speed Queen Laundry opens Boca Raton location

Speed Queen Laundry Opens Second Chicago Location

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.