Speed Queen Introduces New Top Load Washer Model with Classic Design

The TC5 offers 3.2 cubic feet of capacity, six cycle selections and four temperature options. In addition, the classic 210-degree agitation stroke is powered by a commercial grade transmission and .5 horsepower, two-speed motor. Consumers also will appreciate the ultra-fast 28-minute cycle time and that it does not have a lid lock. No lid lock makes it fast and easy to add forgotten items at any point during the cycle.

For decades, this classic style Speed Queen was immensely popular with consumers who wanted an extremely reliable top load that produced fast clean results.

"If you want basic wash options that deliver great washability in short cycle times, the TC5 is your washer." McDonald said, adding that the model isn't a fit for all buyers. "We increasingly spend more money on our clothes and want to take care of them to keep them looking good. That's where the gentler wash action and flexibility of the TR range is a better fit, while still getting the same level of clean and stain removal results."

The TC5 comes with a three-year parts and in-home labor warranty. A matching dryer (DC5) also is offered and boasts the same strong three-year warranty.

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

