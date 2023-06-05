Speed Queen Laundry opens Boca Raton location

Laundromat franchise brings truly upscale experience to customers

RIPON, Wis., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, the global leader in laundromat equipment, announces its continued expansion of its Speed Queen Laundromat franchise with its first store in Florida.

The Speed Queen Laundry, located at 301 NE Spanish River Blvd. in Boca Raton, offers customers 2,500 square feet of space that features cutting-edge laundry equipment and ample space to spread out.

"With high performance equipment in capacities up to 80 pounds, customers will find washers and dryers to meet their specific needs," said Peter Wolff, owner of the franchise store. "I can't wait to introduce the community to a customer experience like nothing else they've seen. This store truly is a cut above the rest."

The store kicked off grand opening events with a free wash weekend this past weekend and another set for June 9-11.

Speed Queen Laundry stores are more than just a place to do laundry for customers; they are a welcoming spot for the community and constructed with families in mind.

The bright, open design of Speed Queen Laundry stores not only enhances the aesthetics, but also increases overall safety. Free high-speed internet, comfortable seating and tables, and a kid-friendly lounge area featuring complimentary use of iPads will keep everyone entertained and happy while waiting for your wash. Speed Queen Laundry locations offer a drop-off wash and fold service and retail items such as laundry bags and laundry care products.

Customers don't need to fumble through quarters as Speed Queen Laundry locations are cashless and mobile payment friendly.

For more information about the Boca Raton location, click here. To learn more about Speed Queen Laundromat franchising, visit franchise.speedqueen.com.

About Speed Queen LaundrySpeed Queen Laundry franchises build on the Speed Queen brand's more than a century of quality and rich history as a leader in providing equipment and technology solutions in the laundromat industry. Speed Queen Laundry franchise stores deliver the ultimate customer experience to patrons and a highly profitable business opportunity for franchisees based on a Clean, Safe, Friendly focus. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries.

