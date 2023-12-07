Speed Queen Laundry opens in Baton Rouge

Grand opening features free wash for a year for first 100 customers

RIPON, Wis., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, the global leader in laundromat equipment, announces its continued expansion of its Speed Queen Laundromat franchise with its Baton Rouge, La. location.

The Speed Queen Laundry, located at 8065 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, offers customers 3,829 square feet of space that features cutting-edge laundry equipment and ample space to spread out.

A grand opening event is set for Dec. 13. Highlighting the event will be awarding the first 100 customers in line with free washes for a year.

Speed Queen Laundry stores are more than just a place to do laundry for customers; they are a welcoming spot for the community and constructed with families in mind.

The bright, open design of Speed Queen Laundry stores not only enhances the aesthetics, but also increases overall safety. Free high-speed internet, comfortable seating and tables, and a kid-friendly lounge area featuring complimentary use of iPads will keep everyone entertained and happy while waiting for your wash. Speed Queen Laundry locations offer a drop-off wash and fold service and retail items such as laundry bags and laundry care products.

Customers don't need to fumble through quarters, as Speed Queen Laundry locations are cashless and mobile payment friendly.

For more information about the Baton Rouge location, click here. To learn more about Speed Queen Laundromat franchising, visit franchise.speedqueen.com..

