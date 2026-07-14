Speed Queen Models Earn Good Housekeeping Seal

Front load and several top loads and dryers evaluated

RIPON, Wis., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, a brand renowned for its commercial quality, received another accolade recently from Good Housekeeping, earning the Good Housekeeping Seal.

Products receiving the Seal are:

Speed Queen's TR7/DR7 pair, shown in Matte Black color option, are among the products earning the Good Housekeeping Seal.

Speed Queen DC5 Sanitizing Electric Dryer with Pet Plus™

Speed Queen DR7 Sanitizing Electric Dryer with Pet Plus™

Speed Queen FF7 Front Load Washer with Pet Plus™

Speed Queen TC5 Top Load Washer

Speed Queen TR7 Top Load Washer

The Good Housekeeping Seal represents the products that have been satisfactorily evaluated by the Good Housekeeping Institute.

"The Good Housekeeping Seal is truly iconic," said Susan Miller, Director of Marketing for Speed Queen Commercial In Home. "We couldn't be prouder to see that mark applied to several of our top-selling models. It's a fantastic vote of confidence that consumers will surely take note of."

In a recent review of the FF7 front load washer, Noah Pinsonnault, Home Care & Cleaning Lab reviews analyst at the Good Housekeeping Institute, said the washer "strips away the extras and just performs." The article noted also that Pinsonnault highlighted the cleaning performance, stating that the front load washer was "among some of the best he'd seen while still being gentle on fabrics." To read the full article, click here.

For more information about commercial quality Speed Queen products, visit here. For more information and articles from Good Housekeeping, visit goodhousekeeping.com.

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

SOURCE Speed Queen