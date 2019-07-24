Speed Queen Offering a 10-Year Warranty on All Products for a Limited Time

RIPON, Wis., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen has logged many firsts in its more than 110-year history, and this year, we are adding another. From now until Sept. 30, Speed Queen is offering a 10-year warranty on all its home laundry products. The move builds on its already industry-leading warranties.

This new incredible warranty promotion celebrates a recent survey by a leading consumer publication that reaffirmed Speed Queen's durability reputation by awarding it the coveted title of most reliable appliance brand.

"We have always staked a claim to the highest reliability in the industry and the recent survey ranking certainly reinforces this key brand attribute," said Jay McDonald, vice president of Speed Queen Home. "Now, by combining a 10-year warranty with this news, we are giving customers, who may be suffering through repair bills or just plain unreliable washers and dryers, a reason to upgrade their laundry."

All Speed Queen home laundry products are tested to deliver at least 10,400 cycles, or roughly 25 years of service in an average household. The brand produces top load washers, front load washers, dryers, and stack washer-dryers.

To learn more about the range of products, the 10-year warranty or find a Speed Queen dealer near you, visit speedqueen.com .

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

