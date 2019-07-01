Speed Queen Tops in Reliability Survey Conducted by Consumer Reports

RIPON, Wis., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen's more than 110-year history has always been rooted in reliability. A recent survey by Consumer Reports reaffirmed that reputation by awarding it the coveted title of most reliable appliance brand.

"As a company, we could not be prouder," said Jay McDonald, vice president of Speed Queen Home. "This ranking is born out of a survey of owners of our product and, as such, a real-world representation of the strength of Speed Queen laundry products."

In building the rankings, Consumer Reports surveyed more than 381,000 of its members who purchased kitchen or laundry appliances between 2008 and 2018. Members were asked about their experience with how often the appliance required repair or stopped working properly. Products included in the report are washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooking tops, wall ovens and over-the-range microwaves.

"When customers choose a Speed Queen washer or dryer, that's not just a purchase; we view it as a true long-term investment," McDonald said. "They are investing in our brand and products. We feel the measure of a successful Speed Queen washer or dryer investment is not measured in years, but decades of worry-free performance."

All Speed Queen home laundry products are tested to deliver at least 10,400 cycles, or roughly 25 years of service in an average household. Speed Queen's exceptional reliability is backed further by industry-leading parts and in-home labor warranties, including a seven-year warranty on its popular TR7 top load washer. The brand produces top load washers, front load washers, dryers, and stack washer-dryers.

To learn more about the new top load washer, other models or find a Speed Queen dealer near you, visit speedqueen.com .

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

SOURCE Speed Queen

