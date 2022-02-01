Speed Tests Show New Record with SureCall Horizon 5G Network Signal Booster

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall, an authorized Verizon 5G signal booster vendor, today announced the results of a field-based study of its Horizon booster (sometimes called a repeater) on Verizon's 5G mmWave Ultra Wideband® (UWB) network, consistently producing near 3 GBps of data speed. The final conclusions of the testing showed SureCall's technology's ability to provide significant benefits to speed and connectivity for all 5G mmWave carriers. You can see a video of the test results here .

SureCall

The team tested download and upload speeds for Verizon's 5G UWB network in an area where, without the Horizon, mmWave data speeds were not found as man-made obstructions were blocking the 5G UWB signals. After activating SureCall's Horizon network signal booster and measuring from multiple distances from the 5G mmWave base station, speed and signal strength improved significantly. At a total distance of 100 meters from the Horizon network booster – in an area where there was no Verizon 5G UWB signal without the Horizon – SureCall's booster provided nearly 3 GB of data speed.

"We're so proud of the work our team has put in to build the most powerful 5G mmWave network signal booster," CEO for SureCall Hongtao Zhan said. "These recent tests showcase the viability of SureCall's network booster technology and how it will play an essential role in the building out of the 5G infrastructure. Our technology provides an essential and cost-effective boost for carriers as they build out their 5G networks, and now we can say, provides incredible improvements to signal quality, speed and strength."

SureCall used the Horizon , a patent-pending 5G mmWave network signal booster. Built as part of SureCall's 5G Everywhere™ platform to complement base stations as part of a network buildout, the Horizon allows carriers to significantly increase the coverage area of a single base station by boosting the signal in multiple directions, to overcome obstructions and fill coverage gaps.

The SureCall Horizon features the highest power on the market, providing more than 10 times the power of the closest available competitor product. This equates to greater range and improved data speeds for more customers in more places. It is also customizable and available globally for all carriers rolling out their 5G networks.

A technology leader in building reliable, cost-effective signal boosting technology, SureCall consistently outperforms competing products in independent testing with its patented and patent-pending technology. For 20 years, SureCall has been supplying 2G, 3G and 4G signal boosters in high volume to serve the mobile marketplace.

The tests were completed in San Jose, where the base station was consistently transmitting more than 3 GBPS, at 100 meters. For the test, the Horizon was placed 100 meters from the base station (for a total of 200 meters away) and repeated the signal 100 meters away for the blazing speed of nearly 3 GBps. For more information about SureCall's 5G mmWave boosters including fact sheets, white papers, etc., please reach out to the company, or visit www.SureCall.com/behindthelogo .

About SureCall

SureCall , an authorized Verizon 5G signal booster vendor is the award-winning, performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as 2017, 2020 & 2022 CES Innovation Awards, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its experienced booster engineering and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by our blog or visit us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE SureCall