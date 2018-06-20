Speed Time to Market with Maxim's Portfolio of EMI-Compliant Himalaya Solutions for Industrial and General-Purpose Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed time to market and significantly reduce design cycles with EMI-compliant, Himalaya step-down switching converters and power modules from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). These solutions, which comply with CISPR 22 and EN 55022, are ideal for general-purpose applications, including industrial, building automation, factory automation, communications, and consumer electronics.
Electromagnetic interference (EMI) compliance is a mandatory, critical design challenge for end equipment manufacturers. Customers often fail EMI compliance after a design is completed because of the power supply IC, sub-optimal layout, filtering techniques, and component selection. Failing EMI at this late stage requires customers to tweak their design or even start all over again from the beginning. Not only does this lead to long design cycles and jeopardize go-to-market (GTM) strategy, but it also negatively impacts cost.
Maxim's EMI-compliant, step-down switching converters and power modules are designed with EMI challenges in mind. By reducing or even eliminating redesign, Maxim enables a path to first-time success for customers to achieve faster time to market. These products, which are part of the Himalaya portfolio, avoid cost overruns and enable customers to keep both their GTM schedules and revenue goals on target. They comply with CISPR 22 and EN 55022 Class A and B conducted and radiated EMC emission standards, as well as JESD22-B103/B104/B111 drop, shock, and vibration standards.
Maxim's EMI-Compliant Himalaya Solutions
- Step-down switching converters: MAX15062, MAX17501, MAX17502, MAX17503, MAX17504, MAX17505, MAX15462, MAX17542, MAX17543, MAX17544, MAX17545
- Power modules: MAXM15462, MAXM17532, MAXM17574, MAXM17575, MAXM17761
Commentary
- "These optimized devices along with layout guidelines provided by Maxim give designers increased confidence and peace of mind that their end products will pass EMI compliance," said Kevin Anderson, senior analyst for power ICs at IHS Markit.
- "By using these step-down regulators and modules in their designs, customers can stay focused on innovation to bring differentiated solutions to the market," said Viral Vaidya, executive business manager, Industrial & Healthcare Business Unit at Maxim Integrated.
Availability and Pricing
- Maxim is continuously adding to its portfolio of EMI-compliant ICs and modules
- Pricing for each IC and module, as well as corresponding evaluation kits, are available on Maxim's website
- EE-Sim® models are available; For details, visit http://bit.ly/EE_Sim_Maxim
About Maxim Integrated
Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.
Contact:
Ferda Millan
408-601-5429
