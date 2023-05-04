SpeedBird Announces Doug Dvorak as Vice President of Sales

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeedBird, a leading private jet charter company, is proud to announce the appointment of Doug Dvorak as its new Vice President of Sales. With over 10 years of experience in private jet charter and aircraft sales, Dvorak brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the SpeedBird team.

Doug Dvorak, Vice President of Sales - SpeedBird

Dvorak's extensive experience in the private jet charter industry has included serving as Director of Sales for multiple companies, where he consistently achieved sales growth and established long-lasting relationships with clients. His ability to build and manage successful sales teams has also been instrumental in his past positions.

"We are thrilled to have Doug join our team at SpeedBird," said CEO of SpeedBird, Chris Bull. "His extensive experience and proven track record in private jet charter sales will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and provide exceptional service to our clients."

As Vice President of Sales, Dvorak will be responsible for leading the sales team at SpeedBird, developing and implementing sales strategies, and maintaining and growing relationships with clients. He will also play a key role in driving revenue growth for the company.

"I am excited to join the team at SpeedBird," said Dvorak. "The company has a strong reputation in the industry for providing exceptional service, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

With the addition of Dvorak to the team, SpeedBird is well-positioned for continued growth and success in the private jet charter industry.

