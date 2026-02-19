SpeedBuilder Systems Names Marcel Bagley Vice President of Sales

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. ("SBS"), an award-winning provider of SaaS solutions for the property and casualty insurance industry, today announced that Marcel Bagley has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Bagley will lead sales strategy and execution, driving continued adoption of the company's end-to-end policy administration platform, the BindExpress® Suite.

"Marcel has over three decades of experience, and his clear communication and commitment to business integrity speak for themselves," said Rod Giess, Founder and President of SpeedBuilder Systems.

"His extensive sales experience and deep market knowledge will allow us to better serve the many insurers and MGAs seeking stronger solutions in today's highly competitive insurance marketplace. Marcel's ability to anticipate market trends and client needs is exceptional. Combined with BindExpress' s flexibility and speed to market, this is a winning combination for both our clients and SBS."

"The opportunity to work with Rod and his talented team is one I greatly look forward to," said Bagley. "There are many insurers who can significantly benefit from the BindExpress solution and the expertise of the SBS team. These are exciting times for everyone involved."

Bagley brings more than twenty-five years of insurance and sales experience, including senior roles with industry stalwarts Guidewire, CSC, Carpe Data, and most recently, DXC.

Marcel resides in Columbia, South Carolina, where he enjoys playing golf, hunting, and spending time at Pawleys Island with family and friends.

About SpeedBuilder Systems

SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. (www.speedbuildersystems.com) offers large enterprise-class solutions for small-to-medium sized P&C insurance carriers and MGA's. The BindExpress Suite® is an integrated set of components including policy administration, rating, automated underwriting, agent and consumer portals, product configuration, billing, automated workflow, claims, and document generation.

