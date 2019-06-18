Speedcast and XipLink Announce Strategic Partnership

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, and XipLink Inc., the technology leader in Wireless Link Optimization, today announced a strategic partnership to develop comprehensive technologies to maximize efficiencies in data transfer across wide area networks (WAN).

As the technology convergence between the network and application layers speeds up, Speedcast and XipLink both see the importance in developing next-generation solutions that are flexible and scalable across different environments. The partnership is focused on the two leading companies' strengths across three main areas:

Speedcast will integrate XipLink into cellular backhaul solutions to improve network efficiencies, which will be especially important in the 5G era.

XipLink will be hosted on Speedcast's award-winning SIGMA Gateway network management device with the capability to be activated remotely as a Virtual Machine (VM).

Speedcast and XipLink operational and software personnel will integrate network management interfaces and leverage machine-driven analytics to simplify operational processes, increase network visibility and enhance customer experience.

"Speedcast recognizes the important role that network optimization plays in managing critical communications. The XipLink partnership gives us the ability to expand the scope of our services and provide innovative technologies to our customers across the industries we serve," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing and Business Development, Speedcast. "XipLink's WAN optimization solutions will improve network efficiency and deliver increased throughput for our customers' business-critical applications."

"This partnership agreement with Speedcast will deliver network efficiency, ease of deployment, and reduced complexity for end customers in Maritime, Cellular Backhaul, Government and other markets where Speedcast is a leader," said Jack Waters, CEO, XipLink.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

About XipLink, Inc.

XipLink is the leading independent global technology provider for wireless link optimization using standards-based SCPS protocol acceleration, streaming data compression and Internet optimizations to deliver a better wireless experience over stressed communication links. XipLink is a privately-owned company with headquarters in Montreal, Quebec (Canada), integration facilities in Ashburn, Virginia (USA) and field personnel worldwide.

