Speedcast Awarded Contract Supporting Leading Oil & Gas Engineering Services Customer in Iraq

BASRA, Iraq, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company has been awarded a new multi-year contract with an Oil & Gas engineering services customer for fully managed internet services and IT support across the company's base in Iraq.

This company is an existing customer of Speedcast in EMEA that, with this new contract, is extending the scope of services that Speedcast will deliver. This new solution will supply the main base camp in Basra, Iraq with high-speed fibre internet and backup, as well as 24x7 on-site IT maintenance and troubleshooting support. The expansion of the scope of products and services Speedcast provides to customers is a key part of the company's growth strategy, and this win is another sign that this strategy is materializing.

"This customer is a global leader in the delivery of engineering and technical services, and this contract is a great opportunity to support growth initiatives beyond the rigs," says Speedcast's EVP of Energy, Keith Johnson. "It's another example of the fact that Speedcast provides solutions that go beyond standard satellite bandwidth and network management. We listen to our customers' needs and deliver what they require, in this case, fibre and IT services for infrastructure support."

Speedcast's Middle East team will be available to meet at ADIPEC 2019, November 11-14 in Abu Dhabi at booth # 14323.

