Speedcast Continues Providing Connectivity Services for Nabors in North and South America

HOUSTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly-reliable, fully-managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors") has renewed contracts with Speedcast to provide three years of onshore and offshore connectivity services at Nabors' sites throughout North and South America. Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and provides offshore drilling rigs globally.

Speedcast's services enable data and voice connectivity globally, providing cost effective and dependable links to onshore and offshore remote sites. Speedcast also augments land-based VSAT links with L-Band backup, providing VSAT connectivity to deliver communications to remote, land-based sites.

The connectivity services are supported by Speedcast's 24/7/365 global customer support centers, with local field engineers in the region to provide fast, reliable support. Speedcast has supported Nabors with similar networks and services, both onshore and offshore, in multiple locations around the world.

"Speedcast's VSAT network footprint covers our North and South American operations well," said Nabors Technology Support Services Sr. Manager Christian Reading. "We are very pleased with the quality delivered by Speedcast's highly qualified engineers and support personnel."

"More remote environments require sophisticated communications technologies," said Speedcast's EVP of Energy, Keith Johnson. "Speedcast has been servicing major energy operators for many years and has built a solid local presence in the diverse regions that they operate in. We are delighted that Nabors values our services and ongoing support of its critical communications networks."

Speedcast has provided end-to-end communications and IT solutions for both onshore and offshore energy customers for more than 30 years, and supports nine of the top ten global drilling contractors. Speedcast leverages the largest remote, global communications network to design, install, optimize and support solutions for critical applications anywhere in the world. The company's extensive infrastructure promotes flexibility and operational efficiency, allowing customers to scale their networks to current requirements and business needs while also receiving world-class 24/7 support.

