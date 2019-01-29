Speedcast Delivers Satellite Backhaul for Major US Mobile Carrier

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that Globecomm, Speedcast's recently completed acquisition, has finished in the development of a nationwide satellite backhaul network for a "Big Four" U.S. mobile carrier. The network supports the carrier's services in low-density markets and provides backup protection to primary terrestrial backhaul circuits in the event of cable cuts or a natural disaster.

Network design, engineering and installation took place as the first phase of a managed services agreement, which also included maintenance, network operations, satellite capacity and integration into the carrier's backbone.

"We are proud to support this customer with the build out of this network and see tremendous growth opportunities through partnerships with mobile carriers around the globe to extend connectivity services, both in developed and developing markets. Speedcast uniquely understands the mobile carrier ecosystem thanks to our years providing systems integration, network deployment and hosted switching services to rural carriers," said Erwan Emilian, EVP, Enterprise & Emerging Markets at Speedcast.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

