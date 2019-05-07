Speedcast Enhances Presence in the Government Sector with the Introduction of Speedcast Government

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that the company has expanded its global brand family into the government space with the launch of Speedcast Government.

Speedcast Government brings together the former UltiSat and Globecomm government segments, and continues to operate independently as a subsidiary of the Speedcast group. The headquarters office is in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. Speedcast Government offers fully-managed, end-to-end, solutions to meet the mission-critical needs of US and global government operations around the world.

"The addition of Speedcast Government is a great growth opportunity for the global Speedcast organization," says Pierre-Jean Beylier, Speedcast CEO. "With market revenues expected to grow 7.2% per year over the next ten years in the Government segment1, Speedcast's portfolio will continue to diversify, solidifying our leadership position in the remote communication and IT services industry with a strong presence in key vertical markets."

"We are proud to launch Speedcast Government as the newest organization under the Speedcast family," says Moe Abutaleb, Speedcast Government CEO. "With the recent purchase of Globecomm, we have further strengthened our capabilities and infrastructure since UltiSat joined Speedcast in 2017, and have gained a wealth of additional resources and talented employees to help us in our pursuit to lead the industry in managed network services and solutions supporting mission-critical operations."

Speedcast backs their global "network of networks" and technology solutions with industry-leading 24x7 support from on-site engineers in 40+ countries around the world, ready to be there whenever necessary.

Learn more about Speedcast Government at www.speedcastgov.com and at Satellite 2019 in Washington, DC at booth #309.

1) Source: NSR Government and Military SATCOM Markets, 15th Edition. 2018.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT, and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Media, Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Cruise, NGOs, and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

