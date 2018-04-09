Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer

Cuthell is a veteran finance leader with over 25 years of experience. His recent experience includes the global CFO role at Nuplex Industries, global company dual listed in New Zealand and Australia, and five years with the global cement major, Holcim. As Speedcast's CFO he will lead the group's finance activities, contribute to ongoing growth and ensure that robust financial disciplines & governance are maintained.

"Speedcast has continued to deliver tremendous growth over the past several years, through both organic growth and M&A activity. I am impressed with its ability to adapt and integrate while maintaining its drive to deliver the best managed services," said Cuthell. "The group's values for outstanding customer service and passion for excellence align with my own philosophy."

"Clive is a great addition to our executive team as Chief Financial Officer," said PJ Beylier, CEO, Speedcast. "He has been a finance leader for many years for large global corporations, and his experience with listed companies will be valuable. His expertise in M&A, integrations and change management will also be an important asset to Speedcast's team. With Clive, we have found an executive who has all the skills we were looking for and is a great fit with Speedcast's culture."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

