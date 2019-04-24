Speedcast Strengthens Team With Appointment of Barrie Woolston as Senior Vice President

"Barrie has a solid track record for driving business growth in the Media sector," said Erwan Emilian, Executive Vice President, Enterprise & Emerging Markets at Speedcast. "Over the last three decades, Barrie has worked with major broadcasters and platforms around the world. His understanding of the complex challenges our customers face, combined with the relationships he's solidified with broadcasters, will help to increase Speedcast's standing as the most extensive provider of global connectivity."

Woolston has 30 years of experience in the Technology, Media, and Telecom sectors, with a particular focus on managing customer relationships and driving new business. Before working at Speedcast, Woolston was the Chief Commercial Officer at AsiaSat and the Commercial Director at Arqiva. Throughout the years, he has gained a strong understanding of DTH, OTT, satellite, and digital media technologies.

"The Media industry is going through a dynamic period of change as disruptive business models and technologies impact broadcasters and content owners around the world. With its global scale in people and infrastructure married to our proven robust service culture, Speedcast is in a unique position to help the Media industry navigate the challenges of the future," said Woolston. "Speedcast has continually demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to sectors impacted by technology challenges by developing strong customer relationships and innovative technical solutions, and we will bring a much-needed new approach to an industry that touches everyone's lives on a daily basis."

Speedcast recently announced that it expanded the capabilities of Speedcast Media Network to support the growing industry requirement for multi-platform, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint live and linear digital video delivery anywhere in the world. As content rights owners and pay-TV operators make more content available on every screen globally, and with nearly 90 percent of US and EMEA broadcasters expected to adopt IP and cloud technologies over the next few years according to IABM, Speedcast Media Network enables increased efficiency and agility for supporting "video everywhere" models for any size media organization.

