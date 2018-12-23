Speedcast Tops World Teleport Association's Rankings for 2018

SYDNEY, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced that the company was honored by the World Teleport Association, being named #1 Top 15 Independent Operator and #1 Fastest Growing Operator for 2018. Speedcast was also ranked #5 Global Top 20 Operator and first non satellite-operating company.

World Teleport Association completes the rankings each year by surveying teleport companies around the world, gathering data about revenue and revenue growth as well as referencing financial reports from publicly held companies. The WTA's criteria for independent operators include companies whose primary business does not include owning and operating satellites or terrestrial networks. Speedcast holds the Top Independent Operator ranking based on revenue from all sources, in addition to 2018's Fastest Growing Independent Operator.

WTA's Global Top Operator ranking includes all companies focused on satellite communications, including those who own and operate satellite fleets. In this category, Speedcast ranked as the fifth largest in 2018 based on revenues from all communications-related business activities.

The recent acquisition of Globecomm is likely to further strengthen Speedcast's future position, as Globecomm also ranked #5 on the Top 15 Independent Operators and #13 on the Top Global 20 Operators.

"Speedcast is extremely proud to be recognized by the World Teleport Association for becoming not only the the #1 independent operator but also the fastest growing operator," says PJ Beylier, Speedcast CEO. "We executed on a strategy which allowed us to achieve significant growth and add depth to our portfolio and we look forward to continued strong growth in 2019 as we integrate Globecomm's team and capabilities. I want to thank our customers for their continuous support, and all our employees for their unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction."

For complete information about the WTA Top Operator Rankings of 2018, visit www.worldteleport.org/page/topoperators.

For more information about Speedcast, visit www.speedcast.com or contact marketing@speedcast.com.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:

Toni Lee Rudnicki

Vice President, Global Marketing

Speedcast International Ltd

ToniLee.Rudnicki@Speedcast.com

+1-832-668-2634

SOURCE Speedcast International Limited