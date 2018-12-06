Speedcast Wins Infrastructure Innovation Award with Speedcast SIGMA Gateway Xtreme™

SYDNEY, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, has won the Infrastructure Innovation Award at the DataccioConnect conference in Dubai for its Speedcast SIGMA Gateway Xtreme network management device.

DataccioConnect is a one-of-a-kind technology event for key players across the entire maritime ecosystem. DataccioConnect aims to familiarize decision makers with technological advancements taking place across the sector and to make the transition to digitalization comprehensive and smooth.

SIGMA Gateway Xtreme is a network management device capable of managing VSAT, MSS and 4G/LTE services onboard a ship or at a remote site. It delivers the ultimate in reliability and redundancy, bringing the performance of VSAT to a new and unmatched level. SIGMA Gateway Xtreme is designed to withstand harsh maritime and remote environments, delivering the high availability and performance of modern VSAT and other communication services in a secured and integrated environment. Comprised of fully redundant and duplicated hardware, including solid-state hard drives, multiple fans and remote power management, SIGMA Gateway Xtreme includes multiple automated systems to mitigate both hardware and software failures.

"We are honored to accept this award that recognizes Speedcast's commitment to innovation and delivering market-leading products to our customers," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing & Business Development, Speedcast. "In addition to managing a communications network onboard a ship or at a remote site, SIGMA Gateway Xtreme hosts critical applications and services that our customers depend on for their day-to-day operations, making the high reliability and redundancy features of SIGMA Gateway Xtreme that much more important. The recently-launched Speedcast Cybersecurity as a Service is an example of the type of services that our customers depend on Speedcast to provide with SIGMA Gateway Xtreme in order to safeguard their networks and keep their businesses operating smoothly."

SIGMA Gateway Xtreme provides a secured, virtualized environment where a customer or third party's virtual machines (VM) can be hosted. SIGMA Gateway Xtreme manages both its core functionality and hosted VMs within a containerized environment, which ensures that VMs operate in a secured environment entirely independently of each other. The VMs can be solutions or applications for cybersecurity, crew connectivity, entertainment, content distribution and more.

SIGMA Gateway Xtreme has been installed on hundreds of vessels around the world as a critical platform to manage their communications.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,500 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Social Media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2018 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:

Toni Lee Rudnicki

Vice President, Global Marketing

Speedcast International Ltd

ToniLee.Rudnicki@Speedcast.com

+1-832-668-2634

SOURCE Speedcast International Limited

Related Links

http://www.speedcast.com

