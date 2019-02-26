Speedcast Wins Long-Term Contract to Deliver Communications to Global Integrated Energy Provider

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a new master service agreement and multi-year contract to deliver fully-managed communications onboard assets for Sapura Energy Berhad (Sapura Energy), a leading global integrated oil and gas services and solutions provider headquartered in Malaysia.

The scope of the contract is to provide secure satellite communications systems for the customer's fleet of engineering & construction vessels supporting its operations in over 20 countries. Taking advantage of Speedcast's global scale that combines extensive satellite coverage with terrestrial networks and local engineering resources, Speedcast will provide a robust combination of C-band, Ku-band, Fleet Broadband and 4G/LTE connectivity to the customer's fleet of vessels located in remote and harsh environments.

"We have created a partnership with Sapura Energy to support their assets all around the world," said Keith Johnson, Speedcast's EVP of Energy. "This is a great opportunity to demonstrate Speedcast's technology-agnostic approach, using multiple technologies to deliver the best communications solution for each individual asset. We design systems that are the best fit for secure and reliable communications based on factors such as geographic location, weather, bandwidth availability, and look angle; and can use multiple options for added redundancy and reliability."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications.

Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

