Speedcast's Backhaul Solution Supports Mobile Operations for a Leading Mobile Services Operator in Colombia

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that it has won a contract to provide cellular backhaul services to a leading mobile services operator in Colombia that supports the operator's mobile operation in the remote Amazon city of Leticia.

Speedcast's cellular backhaul connectivity solution serves the customer's operations in Leticia, which is located in the country's southernmost tip on the Amazon River. With the cellular backhaul service that has been in operation since June, the first mobile services operator in Colombia can now offer high quality and high availability service to more than 43,000 people in the region of Leticia, allowing an often underserved population to connect via mobile technologies. The expansion of service in Leticia is part of the mobile services operator's larger mission to strengthen and expand its services throughout Colombia and the region.

"Today, connectivity drives development in countries around the world," said Erwan Emilian, EVP, Enterprise & Emerging Markets, Speedcast. "I am proud that we are able to work with this leading mobile services operator to grow its business and bring connectivity to one of the most remote regions in the world. This contract is also representative of Speedcast's continued growth in the Latin America region."

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

