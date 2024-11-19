Speedchain Inc. Appoints Tooey Courtemanche to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedchain, a global provider of modern commercial card programs and advanced expense management solutions, today announced the appointment of Tooey Courtemanche to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Speechain

Mr. Courtemanche is the Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Procore Technologies, a global leader in construction management software. Under his visionary leadership, Procore has connected over 2 million users in more than 150 countries and now trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PCOR. Mr. Courtemanche's passion for bridging the gap between construction and technology has made Procore an essential platform for enhancing efficiency and collaboration across the construction lifecycle.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tooey to our Board," said Daniel Cage, CEO of Speedchain. "His unmatched experience in scaling a tech-driven platform and his deep understanding of the construction sector align perfectly with Speedchain's mission. Tooey's talent and guidance will assist the leadership team across all aspects of the business including GTM, organizational scale, and capital markets."

With an unparalleled track record within the construction sector, Mr. Courtemanche brings invaluable expertise and strategic insight to Speedchain.

"I am excited to join the board of Speedchain as they work to revolutionize project level spend management," said Mr. Courtemanche. "As a longstanding partner in Procore's Marketplace, Speedchain exemplifies how our partners can address specific needs of our customers, complementing our offerings to deliver further ROI. Joining the board provides me a unique opportunity to work closely with a partner and gain a deeper understanding of their experience as Procore partners. By empowering finance teams and enhancing operational efficiency, Speedchain is driving real impact, and I look forward to contributing to their continued success."

This appointment reflects Speedchain's ongoing commitment to building a dynamic, high-impact leadership team that supports the company's mission of empowering finance teams with better visibility, control, and efficiency.

About Speedchain

Speedchain Inc. is a global provider of modern commercial card programs and advanced expense management solutions. The company is focused on delivering greater visibility, control and efficiency in managing project level spend, vendor payments and corporate expenses. The Speedchain platform enables finance teams and employees to streamline financial operations, access industry leading rewards and benefits and leverage the underlying data this activity generates via its platform features, AI capabilities and partner interfaces. For more information, visit: www.speedchain.com

SOURCE Speedchain