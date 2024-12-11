SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Donates $50,000 to Empower National Breast Cancer Foundation's Mission

SpeeDee Franchisees Nationwide Unite to Donate Portion of All Oil Changes from October to Breast Cancer Education, Support, and Early Detection

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, flagship brand of FullSpeed Automotive®, recently announced a $50,000 donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Throughout October, in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service put aside a portion of every oil change to support breast cancer initiatives.

SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service presents $50,000 check to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The effort was started by Linna Alcoser, owner of SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service in Metairie, LA. Following her battle with stage three breast cancer, she was inspired to lead fundraising efforts within her community, channeling her experience into supporting breast cancer organizations and making a meaningful impact. This year, recognizing the importance of this cause, franchisees nationwide came together to fundraise and support the National Breast Cancer Foundation's mission of providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support.

According to the American Cancer Society:

This year, about 313,510 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed.

About 42,780 people will die from breast cancer each year.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States after skin cancers and will account for about 30% of all new female cancers each year.

"Supporting our communities is at the heart of what we do, and we're grateful for the chance to contribute to the fight against breast cancer by advancing resources and education for early detection and prevention," said Scott Accardo, Vice President of Operations at SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service. "This donation reflects the collective commitment of our team and customers to make a meaningful impact for individuals and families impacted by this disease."

A check presentation ceremony was held on Tuesday, December 10, at SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, located at 14014 Montfort Dr., Dallas, TX 75240. SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service welcomed representatives from the National Breast Cancer Foundation to its Dallas location, where the team presented the $50,000 check. The event highlighted the brand's continued dedication to raising awareness and funding for breast cancer research and support.

"We are incredibly appreciative for the generous donation from SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service," said Michelle Romanczukiewicz, Strategic Partnerships Coordinator at the National Breast Cancer Foundation. "This contribution empowers us to continue making a lasting impact, providing vital resources to those in need. Their support is crucial in helping us carry out our mission and create positive change nationwide."

For additional ways to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation, visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-support/. For more information on SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, visit https://www.speedeeoil.com/ or https://fullspeedautomotive.com/.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed brands offer oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900-plus franchised and company-owned locations provides density in high growth markets. In 2024, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking; SpeeDee was Entrepreneur Verified. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com .

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®

Founded in 1980, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service is a franchise-based full-service automotive care company headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. SpeeDee is a subsidiary of FullSpeed Automotive. There are more than 170 SpeeDee auto centers located throughout the United States and Mexico. In 2023, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the fifth consecutive year. Alongside franchise accolades, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise for Veterans for the sixth year in a row, ranking #12. SpeeDee is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating, demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, visit www.speedeeoilfranchise.com .

SOURCE SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service