SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service® Supports Breast Cancer Awareness, Donates $2 From Every Oil Change in October

SpeeDee's New Orleans Area Locations are Joining the Fight with a Pink Out During October, Raising Money for Susan G. Komen

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service® recently announced a new oil change promotion that supports the fight for the cure. The New Orleans metro area SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service locations will donate $2 from every oil change to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation throughout the entire month of October. Locally owned and operated, the first SpeeDee Oil Change location was opened in Metairie, Louisiana, in 1980. Since SpeeDee began in New Orleans, local owners are proud to give back to the local community while donating to a great cause.

SpeeDee Breast Cancer Awareness

According to the CDC, every year in the United States, about 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,100 in men, and about 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer. SpeeDee turns pink for the first time in honor of those affected by breast cancer and to support the research to help cure the disease. The SpeeDee locations listed below will donate money to Susan G. Komen every time an oil change is completed:

8835 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA

3211 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA

1714 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA

1301 N Morrison Blvd, Hammond, LA

2601 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA

4001 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA

616 Terry Pkwy, Gretna, LA

3333 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA

"The entire Gulf Coast region has agreed to participate in our support of breast cancer research," said Scott Accardo, Vice President of Operations at SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service. "We are expected to raise over $10,000 for the fight in just 30 days. I'm very excited to be part of this effort and am grateful for the SpeeDee team for coming together to support such an important cause."

The SpeeDee Gulf Coast region will also participate in the 2023 Komen New Orleans Race for the Cure. The brand has a team of about 10 running in the race and will be outfitted in specially designed SpeeDee Certified pink uniforms and hats. Mr. SpeeDee (Mascot) will also be in attendance, along with a tent housing an inflatable, gift bags, and bounce back coupons.

"This is our first year joining in on the fight to cure breast cancer," said Ron Stilwell, President, FullSpeed Automotive. "So many lives are affected by this terrible disease. Our New Orleans area SpeeDee locations are making an impact with their donations to Susan G. Komen, and we couldn't be prouder of them."

For other ways to support the team and their efforts, you can donate money on their fundraising page. For more information on FullSpeed Automotive and the company's flagship brands, visit fullspeedautomotive.com or call 800-364-0352.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed brands offer oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900-plus franchised and company-owned locations provide density in high growth markets. In 2023, both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee were included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com.

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®

Founded in 1980, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service is a franchise-based full-service automotive care company headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. SpeeDee is a subsidiary of FullSpeed Automotive. There are more than 185 SpeeDee auto centers located throughout the United States and Mexico. In 2023, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the fifth consecutive year. SpeeDee is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, visit www.speedeeoilfranchise.com .

