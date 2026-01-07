Speediance Strap Comes into Focus at CES 2026, Exploring Data-Driven Training and Health

Wearable prototype explores how continuous data can inform real-time training and recovery decisions within Speediance's connected fitness system.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speediance, a leader in smart fitness innovation, continues to draw attention at CES 2026 with its first wearable, the Speediance Strap. The Strap is designed to explore how continuous physiological and behavioral data can support more informed health and training decisions in everyday life. Displayed at Speediance's booth in the Venetian Expo (Level 2, 55339), the device is one of two new product prototypes onsite alongside Gym Nano, a compact motor-driven cable training system.

Speediance Strap wearable prototype showcased at CES 2026, shown in multiple viewing angles Speediance Strap wearable prototype shown in a daily-use scenario

Speediance Strap collects signals related to training, sleep, and core body temperature, and integrates these inputs into Speediance's Wellness+ platform as part of a CARE-based system, which stands for Collect, Analyze, Recommend, and Execute, translating wearable data into adaptive guidance that supports daily training and recovery decisions.

In training scenarios, Speediance Strap is designed to support both endurance and strength-based activities. The system can recognize a wide range of exercises and track movement patterns, training volume, and velocity trends, providing performance insights related to strength capacity and fatigue during workouts, helping users better understand how their bodies are responding to different types of training.

In addition to activity and recovery metrics, the device also monitors physiological responses related to stress and core body temperature, supporting safer training decisions and helping users identify when to push forward and when to prioritize recovery.

Key features of the Speediance Strap include:

Daily readiness from multiple signals : Bringing together recovery, training, sleep, and core physiological responses to reflect how the body is responding each day.

: Bringing together recovery, training, sleep, and core physiological responses to reflect how the body is responding each day. From data to decisions : Turning wearable signals into practical training and recovery guidance, including daily training structure and intensity recommendations based on physical readiness.

: Turning wearable signals into practical training and recovery guidance, including daily training structure and intensity recommendations based on physical readiness. Built for long-term use : A minimalist, screen-free design with extended battery performance to support reliable daily tracking.

: A minimalist, screen-free design with extended battery performance to support reliable daily tracking. Flexible access model: Core activity and recovery data is available at no additional cost, with optional Wellness+ access providing advanced AI planning and long-term insights.

"Many people today have access to large volumes of health data, but the challenge remains how to turn that data into meaningful, real-world decisions about training and recovery," said Liu Tao, Founder and CEO of Speediance. "With Speediance Strap, we are exploring how wearable data can function as part of a decision-support layer within a connected fitness system, rather than existing as isolated metrics."

Speediance Strap reflects Speediance's ecosystem strategy, where connected hardware, AI intelligence, and behavioral context are combined to support adaptive, system-level wellness experiences rather than single-device tracking.

Speediance plans to launch Speediance Strap through a Kickstarter campaign in the spring of 2026, with wider commercial availability to follow. The product is expected to be offered in both Standard and Pro versions.

About Speediance

Founded in 2020, Speediance is a cutting-edge fitness technology company dedicated to revolutionizing home gym experiences through intelligent product design. By integrating advanced hardware, personalized AI guidance, dynamic content, and supportive community features, Speediance makes fitness safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable. Guided by the principle that fitness should be accessible and empowering, Speediance envisions a world where everyone can achieve their health and wellness goals from home.

For the latest products and updates, visit www.speediance.com or follow @speedianceofficial on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

United States & APAC

Brian Yang | [email protected]

Europe & MEA

Sophia Han | [email protected]

SOURCE Speediance