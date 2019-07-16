Speeding is the leading cause of fatal car crashes in the U.S., ValuePenguin.com Study Finds

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speeding has resulted in more fatal car crashes than driving under the influence or distracted driving, according to a new ValuePenguin.com study , which also found that speeding accounted for 22 percent of all fatal accidents in the U.S.

Speeding has also consistently ranked as one of the top five factors for fatal crashes as far back as data is available, and is the leading cause of fatal crashes in 34 states and Washington, D.C. In 17 states and Washington, D.C., over 20 percent of fatal accidents were caused by speeding.

Key Findings:

Where are drivers most likely to be in a speeding-induced fatal accident? In Washington, D.C. , 40 percent of all auto accidents were attributed to speeding, nearly double the nationwide average. New Hampshire , Rhode Island , Hawaii and South Carolina also reported approximately 30 percent or more of their fatal crashes resulted from driving too fast for conditions or in excess of posted limit.

In , 40 percent of all auto accidents were attributed to speeding, nearly double the nationwide average. , , and also reported approximately 30 percent or more of their fatal crashes resulted from driving too fast for conditions or in excess of posted limit. States in the southeast were less likely to see fatal accidents caused by speeding. In Georgia , Florida , Tennessee and Mississippi , fatal accidents were least likely to be caused by speeding. In all aforementioned states, 10 percent or fewer fatal accidents were speeding induced. Strangely enough, in Mississippi , the state with the lowest rate of speeding-related fatal crashes, failing to yield to the right of way was the most prevalent cause of fatal crashes.

In , , and , fatal accidents were least likely to be caused by speeding. In all aforementioned states, 10 percent or fewer fatal accidents were speeding induced. Strangely enough, in , the state with the lowest rate of speeding-related fatal crashes, failing to yield to the right of way was the most prevalent cause of fatal crashes. A moving violation ticket will cost drivers more than just the fine: Over 125,000 people receive speeding tickets every day across the U.S. The millions of drivers who get a speeding ticket this year will see the impact of their reckless driving on auto insurance rates for an average of three years, and potentially longer if the driver already has a violation on their driving record. A single speeding ticket can increase auto insurance premiums by as much as 25 percent.

ValuePenguin's ranking of states with the highest rate of fatal accidents due to speeding was determined by taking the percentage of fatal car accidents in a given state, as categorized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and comparing that to the number attributed to driving too fast for conditions or in excess of posted limit.

How Does Your State Fare For Speeding Fatalities? Rank State % Fatal Accidents

from Speeding 1 District of Columbia 39.5 2 New Hampshire 38 3 Rhode Island 31.1 4 Hawaii 29.9 5 South Carolina 28.8 6 Vermont 26.9 7 Pennsylvania 26.7 8 Illinois 26.1 9 New Mexico 24.2 10 Missouri 23.5 11 Wyoming 22.8 12 Montana 22.4 13 Colorado 22.4 14 Alaska 21.4 15 Connecticut 21 16 New York 20.9 17 Washington 20.2 18 West Virginia 20.1 19 Massachusetts 19.8 20 Arizona 19.6 21 California 19.3 22 Nevada 19.1 23 North Carolina 19.1 24 Wisconsin 18.9 25 Alabama 18.5 26 Maryland 18.4 27 Maine 18.3 28 Oregon 18.3 29 Virginia 18 30 Texas 17.7 31 Delaware 17.2 32 Utah 17.2 33 North Dakota 17.1 34 Minnesota 16.1 35 South Dakota 15.8 36 Louisiana 15.8 37 Arkansas 15.4 38 Oklahoma 14.5 39 Kansas 14.4 40 Michigan 14.2 41 Idaho 14.1 42 Indiana 14.1 43 Ohio 14.1 44 Iowa 13.6 45 New Jersey 12.8 46 Kentucky 11.3 47 Nebraska 10.4 48 Tennessee 10 49 Georgia 9.9 50 Florida 6.2 51 Mississippi 5.5

