SpeedLabs Launches with $6.5M to Bring Momentum Markets to Sports

Sports technology startup raises seed round led by Parlay Capital to build the real-time market engine that turns live game moments into tradable markets

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeedLabs, the real-time market engine for sports, today announced a $6.5 million seed round led by Parlay Capital, with participation from Bullpen Capital, TA Ventures, EdgeEquity, and additional investors with deep experience across sports, gaming, and consumer technology. The company will use the funding to scale its team as they launch Momentum Markets in summer 2026.

SpeedLabs' Momentum Markets create and price new markets in real time during live games, letting fans trade on the moments that matter most.

Momentum Markets are designed to capture the moments fans actually care about - the injury that swings a game, the run that flips the score, the big play that changes everything. A sportsbook's answer to a momentum swing is a new price on an old market. SpeedLabs' answer is a new market entirely - created in response to what just happened and priced instantly, instead of an outcome a sportsbook decided to offer hours earlier.

SpeedLabs is building the first market layer designed for what is actually happening on the field. Powered by foundation models purpose-built for sports, the SpeedLabs engine reads the flow of a live game, then creates and prices new markets instantly. The result: live, in-game markets that let fans take a side on whether the game's momentum continues.

The category is already proving itself in adjacent verticals. On Polymarket, five-minute Bitcoin price markets have generated more than $4 billion in total trading volume, with $153 million in a single day. The lesson, according to SpeedLabs, is that short-duration markets capture demand no existing instrument has captured before. Sports is already the dominant category on US prediction markets, accounting for roughly 90% of activity on Kalshi. SpeedLabs is building the engine to power what comes next.

"Sports betting is getting lapped," said Nick Meader, CEO of SpeedLabs. "Prediction markets are minting new categories every week. Meanwhile sportsbooks are stuck on the same pre-set markets and bet types. The market for trading on what is happening right now is enormous, and sports - the most-watched, most-discussed, most-emotional category on the planet - is the one place where you still can't really do it. SpeedLabs is building the engine that fixes that."

"SpeedLabs is doing something we have not seen before: using AI to create the market itself, not just price markets that already exist," said Greg Buonocore, CEO and Managing Partner at Parlay Capital Holdings. "Every other company in this space is building incremental improvements to a category that has been structurally unchanged for decades. Nick and the SpeedLabs team are building the layer that the next generation of sportsbooks and prediction markets will run on. We are thrilled to lead this round."

The $6.5 million round will fund SpeedLabs' build-out ahead of its summer 2026 launch. The company is hiring across C-level leadership, engineering, machine learning, trading and sports betting expertise, and growth.

About SpeedLabs

SpeedLabs is the real-time market engine for sports, pioneering Momentum Markets - live, in-game markets that let fans take a side on whether the game's momentum continues. Built on foundation models purpose-built for sports, SpeedLabs reads the flow of a game, then creates and prices new markets in seconds, replacing the pre-set offerings the rest of the industry still relies on. SpeedLabs partners with sportsbooks, prediction markets, and the platforms where fans trade on sports. Learn more at speedlabs.dev

SOURCE SpeedLabs