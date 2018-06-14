Speedlink Technology, Inc. Announces World’s First 24GHz to 43GHz Full-band Transceiver for 5G Millimeter-wave Connectivity at IEEE IMS 2018 Conference in Philadelphia.

"Speedlink's Extreme Mobile Broadband (EMB) transceiver is a revolutionary development for the mobile industry," said Mr. Thomas Chen, President and CEO of Speedlink Technology. "The 24Ghz to 43GHz band is necessary to realize the promise of 5G technology – fiber replacement speeds over wireless. However, the patchwork of frequency allocations around the world require multiple front-end transceivers. Only Speedlink offers one module that covers all the 5G bands between 24GHz and 43GHz."

Speedlink anticipates having engineering samples available by 4Q 2018.

About Speedlink:

Speedlink Technology, Inc. is a US company with offices in Silicon Valley and Georgia. It is developing the Extreme Mobile Broadband transceiver for 5G connectivity devices in the millimeter-wave frequencies for 5G, between 24GHz and 43GHz. Speedlink has over 30 US and worldwide patents pending on millimeter-wave IC, antenna and packaging. As the world moves forward into 5G, we see the transformation enabled by fiber speeds over wireless networks, and ubiquitous connectivity enabled by much higher connection densities.

